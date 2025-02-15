Stevenage vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh have latest chance to secure win on the road
Gustav Lindgren is not fit after coming off against Charlton, Bradley Ihionvien is expected to be ruled out too while Emmanuel Fernandez is suspended.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Stevenage vs Posh
92 mins 1-1
Posh defend their box well.
Steer claims another long ball as Stevenage try to force it forward.
4 added minutes
as Kyprianou heads wide from a Mothersille cross.
87 mins 1-1
Stevenage corner, good from Hughes to charge down Reid;s shot from the edge of the area.
Stevenage subs
Hanlan off, Jamie Reid on
Thompson off, Dan Phillips on
King off, Harvey White on
82 mins 1-1
Posh are getting in so many great positions.
Another one wasted with Odoh playing a terrible low cross into the box and when Posh get it back and the ball deflects off got a corner, Jones runs over to it from an offside position and the flag goes up.
78 mins 1-1
Wasted.
Edun cross to first man and then Susoho passes it straight out of play.
77 mins 1-1
Posh free kick, right edge of the box, Odoh barged over.
74 mins 1-1
Feels like Posh have the momentum out of the two sides.
71 mins 1-1
Edun booked now, looked like he won the ball but the linesman disagreed.
Stevenage subs
Nick Freeman for Edwards
Elliott List for Roberts
68 mins 1-1
A goal off the bench for Hayes, Odoh won the ball back in the final third, finds Mothersille, who finds Hayes on the right. Pushes the ball past his man on the outside and smashes the ball into the net.
Hayes!!
65 mins 1-0 Stevenage
Stevenage dropping back since the goal. Posh can’t find a way through though, too often the final pass into Jones has been poor.
Posh sub
Susoho for Collins
Posh sub
CCC replaced by Hayes
59 mins 1-0 Stevenage
Laid off by Edun to CCC, deflected wide for a corner.
Piergianni heads clear.
58 mins 1-0 Stevenage
Posh free-kick right of the box, 25 yards of goal.
Collins kicked in the face by Roberts
