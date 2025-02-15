Live

Stevenage vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh have latest chance to secure win on the road

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Feb 2025, 12:45 BST
Malik Mothersille in action against Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent.Malik Mothersille in action against Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent.
Malik Mothersille in action against Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to the Lamex Stadium to face Stevenage (January 15, 3pm).

Gustav Lindgren is not fit after coming off against Charlton, Bradley Ihionvien is expected to be ruled out too while Emmanuel Fernandez is suspended.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Stevenage vs Posh

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:53 BST

FT

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:52 BST

92 mins 1-1

Posh defend their box well.

Steer claims another long ball as Stevenage try to force it forward.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:49 BST

4 added minutes

as Kyprianou heads wide from a Mothersille cross.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:46 BST

87 mins 1-1

Stevenage corner, good from Hughes to charge down Reid;s shot from the edge of the area.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:44 BST

Stevenage subs

Hanlan off, Jamie Reid on

Thompson off, Dan Phillips on

King off, Harvey White on

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:41 BST

82 mins 1-1

Posh are getting in so many great positions.

Another one wasted with Odoh playing a terrible low cross into the box and when Posh get it back and the ball deflects off got a corner, Jones runs over to it from an offside position and the flag goes up.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:38 BST

78 mins 1-1

Wasted.

Edun cross to first man and then Susoho passes it straight out of play.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:36 BST

77 mins 1-1

Posh free kick, right edge of the box, Odoh barged over.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:33 BST

74 mins 1-1

Feels like Posh have the momentum out of the two sides.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:30 BST

71 mins 1-1

Edun booked now, looked like he won the ball but the linesman disagreed.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:28 BST

Stevenage subs

Nick Freeman for Edwards

Elliott List for Roberts

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:27 BST

68 mins 1-1

A goal off the bench for Hayes, Odoh won the ball back in the final third, finds Mothersille, who finds Hayes on the right. Pushes the ball past his man on the outside and smashes the ball into the net.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:26 BST

1-1!!!

Hayes!!

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:24 BST

65 mins 1-0 Stevenage

Stevenage dropping back since the goal. Posh can’t find a way through though, too often the final pass into Jones has been poor.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:23 BST

Posh sub

Susoho for Collins

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:20 BST

Posh sub

CCC replaced by Hayes

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:19 BST

59 mins 1-0 Stevenage

Laid off by Edun to CCC, deflected wide for a corner.

Piergianni heads clear.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:17 BST

58 mins 1-0 Stevenage

Posh free-kick right of the box, 25 yards of goal.

Collins kicked in the face by Roberts

