Charlie Lee celebrates a match-winning goal for Posh against Northampton. Photo: David Lowndes

Match passes are available to purchase for £5 at www.theposh.com where you can also subscribe to Posh + for £4.50 a month,

Existing Posh+ subscribers (including international subscribers) can watch the game as part of their current package.

Posh press officer Phil Adlam and former Posh and Stevenage player Charlie Lee will provide commentary.

Adult admission to the game is £15 with under 18s admitted for £10 and Under 18s for £2.

Admission is £7 (adults), £5 concessions and £1 under 18s for Tuesday night’s game at Deeping Rangers (7.30pm).

Posh are also at National League Barnet on Saturday (July 16, 3pm) when admission prices have been set at £10 (adults), £5 (concessions) and £1 (under 17s).

For the trip to National North League side King’s Lynn on Tuesday, July 19 (7.30pm) has been proced at Adults: £17 (Seating), £15 (terracing); Concessions (senior +65): £15 (seating), £13 (terracing); Juniors (16 and under): £7 (seating), £5 (terracing).

And for the game at National League Scunthorpe United on Saturday, July 23 (3pm) it's Adults: £10, Under 21/65+: £5, Under 18s: £2.