Evans admitting breaching the conditions of his touchline ban at the Weston Homes Stadium. Evans was serving the second game of a suspension on the night as Posh beat his side 3-1.

A touchline suspension prohibits an individual from... Attending the dugouts and technical areas before, during and after the match, entering the field-of-play and the prohibited area in the vicinity of the touchline and goal lines, coaching or issuing instructions for the duration of the game, engaging the match officials whilst they are on the field-of-play or in the tunnel and/or private way leading from the dressing rooms to the field-of-play.