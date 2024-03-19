Steve Evans speaks to Sky Sports at the Posh v Stevenage match. Photo David Lowndes.

Evans was serving the second game of a suspension on the night.

An FA spokesperson said: “Steve Evans has been charged with failing to comply with the terms of an automatic touchline suspension. The manager allegedly breached the terms of his suspension in an EFL League One game at Peterborough United on Wednesday, March 13.

"Steve Evans has until Thursday, March 21 to provide a response.”

A touchline suspension prohibits an individual from: Attending the dugouts and technical areas before, during and after the match, entering the field-of-play and the prohibited area in the vicinity of the touchline and goal lines, coaching or issuing instructions for the duration of the game, engaging the match officials whilst they are on the field-of-play or in the tunnel and/or private way leading from the dressing rooms to the field-of-play.

A suspended individual is permitted to attend the team changing room pre-match, at half time and post-match. Furthermore, the individual is permitted to approach the match officials pre-match or post-match whilst they are in their dressing room and provided the match officials are agreeable to the approach.