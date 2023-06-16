Stevenage make fifth summer signing as former Peterborough United player links up with Steve Evans, all the summer League One signings so far
Anderson (26) was released by Bristol Rovers at the end of last season after making 79 appearances for the Pirates.
Anderson was a Posh Academy player who went on to play 18 times for the first team before joining Lincoln in July, 2017.
Anderson enjoyed a successful time with the Imps making close to 200 appearances and scoring 41 goals, while helping them to promotion from League Two in the 2018-19 season.
He also helped Bristol Rovers to promotion from League Two in 2021-22.
Stevenage and Portsmouth have been the busiest League One clubs in a quiet transfer market so far this summer.
DONE DEALS
Barnsley: Kecpar Lopata (defender, free, Woking).
Blackpool: (Albie Morgan, midfielder, Charlton)
Lincoln: Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (winger, free, Portsmouth), Alistair Smith (midfielder, free, Sutton)
Northampton Town: Patrick Brough (centre-back, free, Barrow).
Oxford: Jordan Thorniley (defender, free, Blackpool), Rueben Rodrigues (midfielder, free, Notts County), Josh McEachran (midfielder, free, MK Dons)
Portsmouth: Terry Devlin (midfielder, undisclosed, Glentoran), Will Norris (goalkeeper, free, Burnley), Christian Saydee (forward, free, Bournemouth), Conor Shaugnessy (defender, free, Burton).
Port Vale: Tom Sang (midfielder, free, Cardiff).
Stevenage: Taye Ashby-Hammond (goalkeeper, free, Fulham), Nathan Thompson (full-back, free, Posh), Nick Freeman (midfielder, free, Wycombe, Alex McDonald (midfielder, free Gillingham), Harry Anderson (winger, free, Bristol Rovers).