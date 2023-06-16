Harry Anderson celebrates a goal for Bristol Rovers at Northampton Town in March, 2022. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Anderson (26) was released by Bristol Rovers at the end of last season after making 79 appearances for the Pirates.

Anderson was a Posh Academy player who went on to play 18 times for the first team before joining Lincoln in July, 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson enjoyed a successful time with the Imps making close to 200 appearances and scoring 41 goals, while helping them to promotion from League Two in the 2018-19 season.

He also helped Bristol Rovers to promotion from League Two in 2021-22.

Stevenage and Portsmouth have been the busiest League One clubs in a quiet transfer market so far this summer.

DONE DEALS

Barnsley: Kecpar Lopata (defender, free, Woking).

Blackpool: (Albie Morgan, midfielder, Charlton)

Lincoln: Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (winger, free, Portsmouth), Alistair Smith (midfielder, free, Sutton)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Town: Patrick Brough (centre-back, free, Barrow).

Oxford: Jordan Thorniley (defender, free, Blackpool), Rueben Rodrigues (midfielder, free, Notts County), Josh McEachran (midfielder, free, MK Dons)

Portsmouth: Terry Devlin (midfielder, undisclosed, Glentoran), Will Norris (goalkeeper, free, Burnley), Christian Saydee (forward, free, Bournemouth), Conor Shaugnessy (defender, free, Burton).

Port Vale: Tom Sang (midfielder, free, Cardiff).