Dan Butler leading a Posh training drill this summer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 28 year-old has effectively left on a free transfer in recognition of his service to Posh. He trained less than the other senior players last season after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Butler has followed fellow full-back Nathan Thompson and midfielder Ben Thompson in switching from London Road to the Lamex Stadium this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butler joined Posh on a free transfer from Newport County in July, 2019 after starring in a League Two play-off final defeat for the Welsh club.

He made 135 appearances for Posh, scoring three goals.

Butler started his career at Portsmouth and also played for Torquay and Aldershot before joining Newport.

The combative defender played 42 games for the Posh team that won promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season, but suffered an horrific ankle ligament injury the following December.