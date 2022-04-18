Peterborough United player has had to learn how to walk again following his horror injury

Dan Butler after picking up his injury early in a December game against Millwall.

The 27 year-old suffered nasty damage to his left ankle in the early stages of a 2-1 Championship win over Millwall at the Weston Homes Stadium on December 11, but four months later he can finally see light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

Too late to help Posh in their increasingly desperate fight to avoid relegation this season, but soon enough to target a return to action in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

“I’ve been lucky enough to avoid injuries for most of my career,” Butler revealed. “And when that tackle came in against me in the Millwall game I knew I was injured, but I thought I could run it off.

Dan Butler of Peterborough United leaves the pitch after picking up his injury in the home win over Millwall.

“It wasn’t a foul, or at least one wasn’t given, so I didn’t think a lot of it at first, but I soon realised it was a bad one.

“Apparently my ankle became dislocated and then then popped back into place which is why I felt I could run it off, but it turned to be a bad injury.

“It’s an unusual one as well. I haven’t been able to find a single player who has suffered the same injury so I couldn’t get help with how the recovery would go and it’s been a struggle at times, but I’ve managed to stay positive with the help of my family, the club staff and teammates.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries so I’ve seen quite a few different players in the treatment room and it’s helped me build relationships with some of them.

“It helps having other players around you. I am in the gym in the lot and I try and beat Nathan Thompson on the bike. He’s good though!

“It has been hard. I had to sleep on the sofa for eight weeks as I had to keep my foot raised. I basically had to learn to walk again and I had to be patient as it was important not to start walking with a limp.

“I couldn’t put any weight on my foot for ages, but I’m getting there. I was struggling to walk a couple of months, but now I’m close to running and jumping again.