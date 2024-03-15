Stevenage captain hit with retrospective ban for violent conduct on Ricky-Jade Jones

Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni has been hit with a retrospective ban for thrusting his arm into the face of Ricky-Jade Jones.
By Ben Jones
Published 15th Mar 2024, 19:37 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 20:18 GMT
Carl Piergianni of Stevenage (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Carl Piergianni of Stevenage (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Carl Piergianni of Stevenage (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Peirgianni admitted to violent conduct towards the Posh striker in the 16th minute of Posh’s 3-1 win on Wednesday night.

The incident was not spotted by the match officials.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson described the incident as an “assault.”

Read More
Peterborough United boss expects further punishment for Stevenage captain after ...
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ex-Posh man and Peterborough-born Piergianni will now miss Stevenage’s next three matches as a result of being charged by the FA.

An FA statement read: “The defender admitted that his behaviour in the 16th minute, in an incident which was not seen by match officials but was caught on video, constituted violent conduct, but submitted that the standard punishment was clearly excessive.

"An independent Regularly Commission dismissed that the standard punishment was clearly excessive.”

Related topics:Ricky-Jade JonesDarren Ferguson