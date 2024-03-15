Carl Piergianni of Stevenage (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Peirgianni admitted to violent conduct towards the Posh striker in the 16th minute of Posh’s 3-1 win on Wednesday night.

The incident was not spotted by the match officials.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson described the incident as an “assault.”

Ex-Posh man and Peterborough-born Piergianni will now miss Stevenage’s next three matches as a result of being charged by the FA.

An FA statement read: “The defender admitted that his behaviour in the 16th minute, in an incident which was not seen by match officials but was caught on video, constituted violent conduct, but submitted that the standard punishment was clearly excessive.