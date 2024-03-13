Peterborough United boss expects further punishment for Stevenage captain after 'assault' on Ricky-Jade Jones
Stevenage captain and former Posh man Piergianni drew the wrath of the Posh boss when he thrust his arm into the face of Jones as he attempted to burst past him early in the first half.
The incident was missed by referee Carl Brook and his assistant meaning that the incident went unpunished.
Ferguson also suggested that the Peterborough-born centre-half should face retrospective action for what he described as an “assault.”
He said: “Assault is the right word for it. It’s got to be noticed.
"It’s awful what he did there. That’s not what we want to see. I don’t mind competing but you don’t want to be seeing things like that, it clearly is an assault.
“Ricky is alright but we don’t want to see things like that from anyone, it’s not really the thing to see. I don’t know what’s going to be done about it or if he’s going to be punished, we’ll wait and see.”
The performance of Brook drew anger from both sides with Stevenage boss Steve Evans convinced his side should have had a penalty for a Josh Knight handball in the first half, while many Posh fans were frustrated to see a “soft” yellow card given to Hector Kyprianou in the first half; triggering a two-game ban.