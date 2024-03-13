Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson was left furious by the challenge. Photo: Joe Dent.

Stevenage captain and former Posh man Piergianni drew the wrath of the Posh boss when he thrust his arm into the face of Jones as he attempted to burst past him early in the first half.

The incident was missed by referee Carl Brook and his assistant meaning that the incident went unpunished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson also suggested that the Peterborough-born centre-half should face retrospective action for what he described as an “assault.”

He said: “Assault is the right word for it. It’s got to be noticed.

"It’s awful what he did there. That’s not what we want to see. I don’t mind competing but you don’t want to be seeing things like that, it clearly is an assault.

“Ricky is alright but we don’t want to see things like that from anyone, it’s not really the thing to see. I don’t know what’s going to be done about it or if he’s going to be punished, we’ll wait and see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad