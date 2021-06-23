Steven Gerrard set to offer reported Peterborough United target a second chance at Rangers

George Edmundson in action for Rangers in the Europa League (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Edmundson will be a familiar name to many Posh fans after the club tried to sign the centre-back from Oldham in the summer of 2019.

The fallout of the failed move, enraged Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony and he vowed to never do business with the club again under the current ownership.

The anger stemmed from the fact that after Posh had a bid, believed to be in the region of £600k, accepted. The story was then leaked out to give other clubs the chance to submit their own bids and Posh were subsequently told they no longer had permission to speak to the player unless that matched the bid of Rangers.

MacAnthony refused on principle and Edmundson headed off to Scotland. The stance of the club towards the Latics looks to have mellowed though, since Serhat Tasdemir was loaned to the club for the second half of last season.

Now though, reports in the Scottish press suggest that Posh have renewed their interest in the 23-year-old but their approaches have been knocked back by Rangers as boss Gerrard has offered Edmundson an olive branch.

He has struggled for game time since signing for the Scottish club. In his first season, he appeared 16 times but just seven of those were in the league.

Last season, he only managed one SPL appearance and in November, along with teammate Jordan Jones, was given a seven game ban for breaching Covid regulations after being caught at an illegal house party.

At the time Gerrard suggested they would be welcomed back into the fold. He said: “We’ll now move forward and try to get these players both back to where they need to be.

“They’ve gone about it the right way since they’ve accepted their punishments.

“I spoke to them both individually and they were both very sad over the incident. They were remorseful, apologetic and full of regret.

“They first and foremost wanted to apologise to the supporters and their team-mates for their actions. Now it’s about me giving them the support and managing the two to come back to being top players - because they’re good players. We need them here to help and support us.”

A mixture of suspension and injury meant that he did not appear for Rangers again, however, and was sent out on loan to Derby at the end of January. He appeared ten times to help the Rams stay up on the last day, starting in the crucial 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Reports suggest that Gerrard is set to hand him one final run at a place in the side but Edmundson is keen to play first team football.

With Niall Mason and Frazer Blake-Tracy having been released at the end of his contracts, Posh have very little by way of reserve in defence.

Currently Frankie Kent and Mark Beevers are the only senior centre-backs in the squad, although there is Ronnie Edwards, who impressed on the final day against Doncaster and Posh are thought to want to give him as many opportunities as possible this season.

Beevers committed his future to the club on Tuesday (June 22) by signing a new three-year deal.