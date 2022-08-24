Steve Evans insists it would have been a travesty if Peterborough United had beaten Stevenage in the EFL Cup
Stevenage boss Steve Evans insisted it would have been a travesty if his side had been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Peterborough United on Tuesday night.
The League Two side dominated a battle of two much-changed sides, but didn’t score the only goal of the game until the 92nd minute and after Posh had sent on some big hitters to try and pinch the win.
Evans told the Stevenage Comet: "It was a wonderful cup tie between two very competitive teams, but if it had gone to penalties and we’d gone out, it would have been a travesty.
"For long, long periods we were far better. When Posh sent their subs on they had a bit of impetus, but we kept our ethos of wanting to win the game.
"We were still going forward into added time as they were, but if anyone deserves to win the cup tie it was us.
"When you don’t put teams to bed, you will always have nervy moments and when you have that at any level of football, that allows the opposition to play.
"We should turn round ahead at half-time and if we do, it is an easier cup tie. It’s always good to win a cup tie though and if you score in added time, it is even better."