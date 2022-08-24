Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevenage nanager Steve Evans (left) and Posh director of football Barry Fry. Joe Dent/theposh.com

The League Two side dominated a battle of two much-changed sides, but didn’t score the only goal of the game until the 92nd minute and after Posh had sent on some big hitters to try and pinch the win.

Evans told the Stevenage Comet: "It was a wonderful cup tie between two very competitive teams, but if it had gone to penalties and we’d gone out, it would have been a travesty.

"For long, long periods we were far better. When Posh sent their subs on they had a bit of impetus, but we kept our ethos of wanting to win the game.

"We were still going forward into added time as they were, but if anyone deserves to win the cup tie it was us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When you don’t put teams to bed, you will always have nervy moments and when you have that at any level of football, that allows the opposition to play.