Stay or go? What would you do with the current Peterborough United squad?

Would you keep Joel Randall at Posh or let him go? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh currently have a squad of 31 professional players and all bar midfielder Serhat Tasdemir are under contract beyond the end of the current season, although some are used almost exclusively for under 23 matches.

I would transfer list six players. I see no future at Posh for goalkeeper Christy Pym, experienced defender Mark Beevers and forward Idris Kanu. The departure of Beevers would free up cash from a big salary.

It’s harsh after he suffered an horrific injury this season, but I’d let Dan Butler go and keep Joe Tomlinson. It’s likely Posh will play with wing-backs rather than full-backs which is a more natural position for Tomlinson. I’d sign a left-back and a right-back even though Nathan Thompson is more than good enough to play as a full-back in League One. He could be needed in the middle of the back three if Ronnie Edwards is sold.

Would you keep Joe Tomlinson at Posh or let him leave? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Club captain Oliver Norburn should be made available for transfer even though he could be sidelined until Christmas. I assume he still wants to leave and I’m reluctantly letting Jorge Grant go now as I don’t see him playing under McCann. He could well come back to haunt us though.

I'm also letting Joel Randall go to free up a place for a move for a more established/proven number 10 at League One level to compete with Sammie Szmodics and Kwame Poku.

I’d keep Ryan Broom who can play in an attacking role or as a wing-back and he’s just had an excellent season on loan in League One with Plymouth Argyle.

I fancy Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones could wreak havoc on League One defences, but I’d still try and sign another forward to cover for inevitable injuries.

Posh also need a first-choice goalkeeper, a centre-back for when Edwards is sold and a natural winger. That would bring my squad for next season up to a manageable 24 players, even without the emergence of anyone from the Under 23 squad.

CURRENT SQUAD

MY DECISIONS

Under 23s (7) : Kyle Barker, Will Blackmore, Emmanuel Fernandez, Charlie O’Connell, Kai Corbett, Ben Mensah, Joe Taylor.

Release (1): Serhat Tasdemir.

Transfer list (6): Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Jorge Grant, Idris Kanu, Oliver Norburn, Christy Pym, Joel Randall.

Keep (17): David Cornell (back-up), Ryan Broom, Harrison Burrows, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ronnie Edwards, Jeando Fuchs, Ricky-Jade Jones, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Jack Marriott, Kwame Poku, Sammie Szmodics, Jack Taylor, Nathan Thompson, Joe Tomlinson, Joe Ward,