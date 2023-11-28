Plans are well underway for a statue to honour Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson.

Efforts to raise enough money to have a bronze statue to Peterborough United legend and Freedom of the City holder Tommy Robson have passed £70,000.

The campaign, which is being run by the Peterborough United Independent Supporters Association (PISA 2000) has now passed the milestone thanks in part to the most recent fundraising event, held on Thursday (November 23).

A total £850 was raised on the night as guests at 1498 Indian Spice in Priestgate were treated to a night of entertainment where former Posh striker and Scotland international Craig Mackail-Smith was the guest of honour.

Saturday also was funds significantly boosted by an 80’s night at the Peterborough Parkway Club, where nearly 300 people enjoyed the music of the 80’s.

The event was the second function organised by Stuart George in aid of the Tommy Robson Statue Fund. Stuart, a good friend and work colleague of Tommy, has now organised two events over the last few months and has raised nearly £10,000 between them.

It is estimated that £125,000 needs to be raised to see the statue built and it will be located at the club’s Weston Homes Stadium (London Road).

Robson made a club record 559 appearances for Posh, scoring 128 times to put him fourth on the men’s all-time goalscoring list. He was also a much-loved figure across the city. He passed away in October 2020 after a battle with Motor Neurone Disease.