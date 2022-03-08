Stars from TVs Love Island, TOWIE, Britain’s Got Talent and Eastenders to appear in charity football match at Peterborough United

James Argent, one of the players that will be playing in the match.

The ‘Sellebrity Soccer’ match is taking place on June 1 to raise funds for children’s charity Just4Children.

The charity provides support for families to help their children with disabilities and sickness.

Those looking to show off their football skills include TOWIE stars Dan Osborne and James Argent, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist and football freestyler, Jeremy Lynch, and television personality Calum Best, the son of the late Manchester United icon George Best.

Also playing will be Love Island contestants Jake Cornish, Luke Trotman, Nas Majeed and Dom Lever, as well as The Real Housewives of Cheshire cast member Joe Sealey and television chef Dean Edwards. Former EastEnders stars Jake Wood, best known for playing Max Branning, Dean Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson, Matt Lapinskas, best known for playing Antony Moon, and Danny Hatchard, who portrayed Lee Carter, are also taking part in the match.

More players are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The game has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

Sellebrity Soccer’s Co-Founder Kevin Cooper said: “I am really looking forward to our first celebrity match visit to Peterborough later this year, where we will be raising funds for the life-changing charity Just4Children.

“We will provide the community with a great family day out and I’m sure the celebrity players will entertain with lots of amusing football and goals for this great event.”

Kick-off is at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 1, but fans can enjoy the buzz of the stadium from 6pm.