Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Strikers Josh Windass and Lee Gregory have both been cleared to start Friday’s match if required after recent spells on the sidelines.

Gregory would have to play in a mask to protect his facial injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorer Michael Smith is expected to lead the Owls’ forward line though after scoring his 20th goal in all competitions last season in the 1-0 win over Derby County.

Full-back Jack Hunt and midfielder Reece James are others to have recently returned to full fitness.

Key midfielder George Byers was ruled out for the season some time ago.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore told the Sheffield Star: “We feel Josh could well be ready to start now. It’ll be his third week back training and once players get that far we usually feel they’re in a position they can start a game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore has two high quality centre-backs battling against each other for a start at London Road.