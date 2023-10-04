Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Edwards was aghast that the first goal of his career at Carlisle United on Tuesday wasn’t a match-winning moment as the home side fluked a 95th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Posh had looked on a different level to the Cumbrians for most of the contest, but, not for the first time this season, they failed to make their dominance count and ended up sharing the points.

Edwards insists the players remain confident as they attempt to stretch an unbeaten run in competitive matches to eight when Lincoln City visit the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Ronnie Edwards celebrates his goal for Posh at Carlisle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"You could see our reaction after the equaliser,” Edwards said. “It was one of pure disappointment and frustration as there wasn’t a lot we could do about the big deflection.

"The player scuffed his shot and normally it would end up in the stand, but it went in.

"Maybe we were naive to concede such a late free-kick, but we spoke about it in the dressing room after the game and reminded ourselves we are still on a very good run.

"We played really well at Carlisle. There were a lot of good performances and we created a lot of chances in the first-half.

Ronnie Edwards after scoring for Posh at Carlisle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We will turn someone over big time soon if we keep playing like that.”

Edwards scored the first professional goal in his 103rd appearance (101 for Posh) at Carlisle with a neat near post header from a Joel Randall free kick.

He celebrated in style as captured superbly by club photographer Joe Dent.

"I’ve never had a feeling like that before,” Edwards admitted. "I hope I can go out and score some more now. It was an excellent delivery from Joel and i just had to make some ground and get my head on it.

"I thought I was going to be the hero, but it wasn’t to be.

"I’m pleased to have reached 100 appearances for the club at the age of 20. I didn’t expect to manage that and I’m really grateful for the opportunity

"I’ve learnt so much in my time here from the staff and teammates.

"Even when I wasn’t playing I would study the way others played in my position and I’ve had good experiences since against all sorts of opposition forwards."

Edwards moved to Posh from National League Barnet for nothing in August, 2020. There was very little money about in football at the time because of Covid issues.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony instead offered a sizeable sell-on fee to the Bees should Edwards be sold which could well happen in the January transfer window. That sell-on is believed to be as high as 50%

Edwards, an England age group international, was pursued relentlessly by an unnamed Championship club on transfer deadline day in the summer.