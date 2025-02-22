Cian Hayes was back in the Psh starting line-up at Huddersfield. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United left the pitch at Huddersfield Town to a standing ovation from the away fans, and my word it was thoroughly deserved.

A header in first-half added time from captain Hector Kyprianou was the game’s decisive moment, but it only told part of the story. Posh were excellent from back to front to claim their first away win in League One since August and a first clean sheet on the road of the entire campaign. It finished 1-0, but a much bigger margin of victory wouldn’t have flattered Posh who played the sort of brave possession football that lit up last season.

They were quick and inventive, but also backed up by an outstanding defensive display, albeit against a team who have yet to score a home goal in 2025. The hosts were booed off the pitch at the end of both halves in marked contrast to the reception the Posh players received.

A close range header in the final knockings of the first half from Kyprianou gave Posh a lead they defended with few alarms after the break. Indeed Posh always looked the more likely to score.

The confidence Posh display given the situation they find themselves on was rather remarkable. They played through the press and found oceans of space on the left side where Tayo Edun and Abraham Odoh thrived. It was Edun who delivered a superb cross for the goal. The left-back had been found superbly by Archie Collins.

Odoh and Edun combined in the first minute to win a corner that ended with Cian Hayes blasting over from the edge of the area and another Edun pass found Ricky-Jade Jones scampering behind the home defence in the fifth minute, but he lost control of the ball

Odoh robbed Lasse Sorensen in a dangerous area, but he delayed his shot a tad and it was blocked and a fine cross by Jones, after another good Edun pass, was well defended at the far post as Malik Mothersille threatened to pounce.

Kyprianou sent a 20 yarder straight at ‘keeper Lee Nicholls from another good position and a terrific move 10 minutes before the break saw Odoh and Kyprianou tee up Hayes whose shot was cleared from under the crossbar. A follow up from Jones was blocked.

Huddersfield weren’t without chances, but Collins and Sam Hughes made strong blocks.

The home side made a couple of changes at half-time and within 60 seconds one of them Antony Evans had raced clear down the left. Teammates queued up to tap home a cross, but Dornelly appeared from nowhere to make a great clearance.

That was as close as it got for Huddersfield aside from a few scrambles and a header off the line from Kyprianou. Oscar Wallin, who was terrific, lost the ball in the 90th minute close to his area, but there were re-inforcements on hand to clear. It was that sort of performance.

Posh should really have killed the game off. A break from Odoh and Jones should have led to a goal for Mothersille, but his touch was weak. Jones then hit the side-netting after a Hayes pass before he limped off in favour of Brad Ihionvien.

Posh also escaped a couple of times in the final stages as substitute Mo Susoho made a strong impact. He teed up Odoh who forced a fine save from home ‘keeper Lee Nicholls.

The way this season has gone one fully expected a late disaster, but not on this occasion. Posh showed the desire, commitment and quality to show they can get out of trouble.

Posh had restored Hayes, who saved a point with a goal from the substitutes’ bench at Stevenage last weekend, to their starting line-up.Hayes replaced Chris Conn-Clarke in an adventurous formation which involved Mothersille playing just off Jones in a central position.

Teenage right-back James Dornelly was also recalled in place of Carl Johnston, who was injured. It was Dornelly’s first start in a League One game since Boxing Day. Conn-Clarke joined former Huddersfield players Nicholas Bilokapic and Donay O’Brien-Brady on the substitutes’ bench

Posh: Jed Steer, James Dornelly, Tayo Edun, Oscar Wallin, Sam Hughes, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Abraham Odoh, Cian Hayes, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Brad Ihionvien, 56 mins), Malik Mothersille (sub Mo Susoho, 78 mins)..

Unused substitutes: Nicholas Bilokapic, Chris Conn-Clarke, Ryan De Havilland, Harley Mills. George Nevett.

Huddersfield: Lee Nicholls, Lasse Sorensen. Josh Ruffels, Nigel Longwijk (sub Joe Hodge, 66 mins), Radino Balker (sub Ollie Turton, 43 mins), Ben Wiles (sub Antony Evans, 46 mins), Jonathan Hogg, David Kasumu, Tawanda Chirewa (sub Dion Charles, 46 mins), Josh Koroma, Callum Marshall (sub Freddie Ladapo, 71 mins).

Unused substitutes: Jacob Chapman, Loick Anya,

Goals: Posh – Kyprianou (45 + 4 mins).

Huddersfield –

Cautions: Posh – Odoh (foul), Dornelly (foul), Ihionvien (delaying the re-start).

Huddersfield – Hogg (dissent).

Referee: Darren Drysdale 6.

Attendance: 18,977 (approx 850 Posh).