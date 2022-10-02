Keir Perkins saw several shots saved against Leafield Athletic.

Posh boss Dan Lawlor was delighted with the performance of his side but was left to rue the fact that they were not more clinical.

Posh travelled to the Dickens Heath Sports Club sitting in fourth in the table and that is where they remained after failing to find a way past third-placed Leafield.

Colelle Bell in the Leafield goal was the busier of the two keepers by far but perhaps should have been beaten after seven minutes when the ball fell kindly to Jess Driscoll, leaving her with an open goal, after Keir Perkins saw a shot saved, but she could only scuff her shot wide.

As the half went on, Tara Kirk saw a header clawed off the line and Perkins had a shot tipped onto the post after Driscoll had done so well to play her in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perkins again went close before the break with a long-range effort that had to be tipped over the bar.

Leafield then began to take control in the second half and Niamh Corry had to make sharp saved from Jessica Lowe and Samantha Baker before Lawlor brought on Emily Johnson for her Posh debut after being promoted from the Development Squad.

In the final 20 minutes, Posh went up a gear and Perkins saw another low effort tipped away in that was a frustrating afternoon for the forward.

Lawlor said: “My only negative from the game is that we didn’t score- the performance was perfect. It was absolutely perfect throughout, we dominated the whole game for 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We could have won that 5 or 6-0, it was just that lack of quality in the final third that cost us today.