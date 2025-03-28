Wembley Stadium. Photo Getty Images.

Peterborough United will ban fans from the Weston Homes Stadium should they be found to have assisted Birmingham City supporters to get tickets for the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley next month.

League One’s biggest club sold their entire allocation of 43,000 ticket for the match on Sunday April, 13 in double quick time. Posh had sold around 15,000 earlier this week leading to some Birmingham fans offering financial inducements to Posh fans to purchase tickets on their behalf.

Posh issued a statement on Thursday night warning fans not to get involved. They also said any fans suspected of ignoring club advice will see details passed to the police.

The Posh statement read:

‘The club are aware that Birmingham City supporters are targeting Posh supporters via social media offering financial incentives to purchase tickets for the Vertu Trophy Final on their behalf in our end of Wembley Stadium.

‘Supporters must hold an account with us and have ticket purchase history prior to 1st January to be entitled to purchase tickets for the final in the general sale period.

‘As such anyone who creates a new account, even if they purchase a ticket for a game at the Weston Homes Stadium, will NOT be able to purchase a ticket for the final.

‘Any genuine Posh supporters who do not match the criteria above can apply for tickets by emailing [email protected].

‘Posh supporters are reminded that tickets purchased for the Wembley showpiece are non-transferable and any Posh fan found to be assisting Birmingham supporters in obtaining a ticket in our end will be subject to a stadium ban at the Weston Homes Stadium.

‘Please be aware, in addition to a stadium ban, anyone found taking part in the illegal act of ticket touting will have their details passed to the Police.

‘We thank you for your support on this matter.’