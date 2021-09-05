Stacey strikes late to seal a cracking come-from-behind point for Peterborough United Women

Action from Posh Women v Long Eaton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Stacey McConville’s fine late strike secured a draw against the team in third place in front of 125 fans at the idverde Training Ground, but a penalty save from goalkeeper Katie Cooper five minutes earlier was just as important.

McConville struck with a terrific volley from just inside the penalty area following a cross from Megan Parrett. Keir Perkins had started the Posh recovery just before the break with Parrett again delivering the assist. She pounced on a long pass from Megan Breakwell and slid the ball acros for Perkins to slot past the ‘keeper.

Long Eaton had scored in the 22nd and 32nd minutes to take control of the game. They should have sealed victory from the spot eight minutes from time, but Cooper came to the rescue for Posh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Player of the match for Posh was 16 year-old Elloise Cospwell who played with a maturity beyond her years.

Posh boss Chloe Brown said: “We started slowly and didn’t play at our strongest in the first-half. The players were disappointed at half-time, but we moved up a gear after the break and managed to claw another decent result out.”

Posh travel to Long Eaton next Sunday in the FA Women’s Cup.