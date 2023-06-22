Spurs under 21s drawn in the same EFL Trophy group as Peterborough United, match dates now revealed
Premier League Under 21 side Spurs have been drawn in Peterborough United’s 2023-24 EFL Trophy group.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:57 BST
Posh had already been drawn alongside neighbours Cambridge United and Colchester United.
Posh will host Cambridge week commencing September 4 and Spurs on week commencing October 9. They will travel to Colchester on week commencing November 13.
It’s the second season in a row Posh have been drawn against Spurs. Last season Posh beat them 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh won the trophy in 2014 beating Chesterfield 3-1 in the final at Wembley.