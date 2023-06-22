News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

Spurs under 21s drawn in the same EFL Trophy group as Peterborough United, match dates now revealed

Premier League Under 21 side Spurs have been drawn in Peterborough United’s 2023-24 EFL Trophy group.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

Posh had already been drawn alongside neighbours Cambridge United and Colchester United.

Posh will host Cambridge week commencing September 4 and Spurs on week commencing October 9. They will travel to Colchester on week commencing November 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s the second season in a row Posh have been drawn against Spurs. Last season Posh beat them 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh players celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer.Posh players celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer.
Posh players celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer.
Most Popular

Posh won the trophy in 2014 beating Chesterfield 3-1 in the final at Wembley.

Related topics:Premier League