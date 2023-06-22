Posh had already been drawn alongside neighbours Cambridge United and Colchester United.

Posh will host Cambridge week commencing September 4 and Spurs on week commencing October 9. They will travel to Colchester on week commencing November 13.

It’s the second season in a row Posh have been drawn against Spurs. Last season Posh beat them 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh players celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer.