Sports Minister fulfils promise to visit Peterborough United

Peterborough United Chief Executive David Paton gives Nigel Huddleston MP and Shailesh Vara MP a tour of the Weston Homes Stadium, accompanied by Director Bob Symns.

Mr Vara invited the minister to visit the club in November 2020 when he spoke passionately in the House of Commons advocating for the government to allow a limited number of fans to return to football stadiums.

Mr Huddleston stated the government’s commitment to enabling the return of fans and accepted Mr Vara’s offer, which he took part in on Tuesday.

Once at the club, he was met by Mr Vara as well as Director and former Chief Executive Bob Symns and current Chief Executive David Paton.

Left to right: Peterborough United Chief Executive David Paton, Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston MP, Shailesh Vara MP and Club Director Bob Symns.

Once there, Mr Huddleston was given a presentation on the club’s work within the community, which includes ongoing partnerships with different sectors in and around the city of Peterborough, plans for the new stadium, plans to grow the club on and off the pitch, the commitment to women’s football with the Posh Women continuing to impress following promotion to the FA Women’s National League last season and Mr Paton explained the club’s commitment to diversity and discussed plans to work with ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ+ community including Proud Posh, a supporters group set up by fans.

Mr Huddleston also had a tour of some of the club’s facilities and met with some of the key figures in the club’s work including Director of the Peterborough Foundation Gill Wignall, Academy Manager Kieran Scarff and General Manager of the Ladies Team Bobby Copping. Here he learnt more about how The Posh Foundation provides a training and development centre, outreach programs, disability coaching programmes, support for an adult amputee team and much more.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We would like to thank Nigel for his visit and hope that he enjoyed spending time with the football club.”

Mr Vara added: “I am very grateful to the Minister for keeping his promise to visit the club and taking time out of his very busy schedule.

Peterborough United Women General Manager Bobby Copping gives a presentation.

“This was an important visit and a great opportunity to talk to the Minister about the club and football in general. I was especially pleased that the Minister was able to see first-hand the fantastic work being done by the club to support the local community in a variety of ways.”