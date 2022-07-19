Joe Ward in action for Posh against Barnet at the weekend. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have followed wins against Leyton Orient (3-0) and Deeping Rangers (4-0 ) with draws at Stevenage (1-1) and Barnet (2-2). There were seven senior absentees – not counting long-term injury victims Dan Butler and Oliver Norburn – at the Hive on Saturday, but most could return on Wednesday, either to face the Hatters or to travel to National North League side King’s Lynn Town for a second friendly taking place at the same time (7.30pm).

The plan now is for players to get 90-minute runouts on Wednesdayband on Saturday when games take place at home to Hull City of the Championship (4pm) and at National League side Scunthorpe United (3pm).

Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright missed the draw with the Bees with a knock, but should be available on Wednesday as should Kwame Poku (illness), Ronnie Edwards (sickness) and Joel Randall (thigh). The club also received good news with regards to the knee injury sustained by Nathan Thompson at Stevenage and he is expected be fit while Jack Marriott’s ankle problem has responded well to treatment and he should also feature. Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez was the other man missing at Barnet.

New Posh goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright should be back in action on Wednesday night. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

But Joe Ward and Benjamin Mensah have picked up slight knocks and won’t be risked on Wednesday, but are expected to feature at the weekend.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “Luton had an excellent season last term and they have strengthened their squad in the summer so that game will be a good test for us and that is what we want at this stage of pre-season. The plan is for the squad to get 90 minutes either against Luton or at Kings Lynn and it will be a similar idea for the weekend.

“A lot of the players who have missed games hould be back in action. In pre-season you always err on the side of caution with individuals.”

It’s £12 per adult season ticket holder and £16 for non season-ticket holders for the Luton game. Concession prices between £3 and £14 are available with full details at www.theposhtickets.com. Under 12s can watch for free if they are accompanied by a full paying adult.

Posh forward Kwame Poku has recovered from illness. Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Luton game will be streamed live. Posh+ subscribers can stream the game as part of their existing package.