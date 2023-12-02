News you can trust since 1948
Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Posh v Doncaster. Photo: David Lowndes.
Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Posh v Doncaster. Photo: David Lowndes.

Some Peterborough United players picked their game up in an FA Cup tie, but the levels of others dropped

Peterborough United’s players were pushed all the way by a determined Doncaster Rovers side at the Weston Homes Stadium before booking their place in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Nov 2023, 17:38 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 18:20 GMT

It finished 2-1 to Posh when it could easily have finished 6-4!

Some Posh players enhanced their reputations, but others showed a dip in form.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world; 9-Outstanding; 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The young goalkeeper made some important saves. He also dropped a couple of crosses in the second-half, but he finished the match in credit - 7.5

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The young goalkeeper made some important saves. He also dropped a couple of crosses in the second-half, but he finished the match in credit - 7.5

Very strong defensively with a couple of fine blocks and one thunderous tackle which actually Posh up for a dangerous attack. Made a steady contribution going forward also - 7.

2. PETER KIOSO

Very strong defensively with a couple of fine blocks and one thunderous tackle which actually Posh up for a dangerous attack. Made a steady contribution going forward also - 7.

It was a great cross from the left-back which flew into the Doncaster net, but the first-half became a tough struggle defensively against a tricky winger. Not so many issues after the break when he played one superb through ball to Mason-Clark - 6.5

3. HARRISON BURROWS

It was a great cross from the left-back which flew into the Doncaster net, but the first-half became a tough struggle defensively against a tricky winger. Not so many issues after the break when he played one superb through ball to Mason-Clark - 6.5

The centre-back made some key interventions in his own penalty area, but was rescued by his goalkeeper after a late slip and loss of possession. Denied a second-half goal from a corner by a great defensive block - 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back made some key interventions in his own penalty area, but was rescued by his goalkeeper after a late slip and loss of possession. Denied a second-half goal from a corner by a great defensive block - 7.

