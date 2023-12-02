Peterborough United’s players were pushed all the way by a determined Doncaster Rovers side at the Weston Homes Stadium before booking their place in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
It finished 2-1 to Posh when it could easily have finished 6-4!
Some Posh players enhanced their reputations, but others showed a dip in form.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world; 9-Outstanding; 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The young goalkeeper made some important saves. He also dropped a couple of crosses in the second-half, but he finished the match in credit - 7.5 Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
Very strong defensively with a couple of fine blocks and one thunderous tackle which actually Posh up for a dangerous attack. Made a steady contribution going forward also - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
It was a great cross from the left-back which flew into the Doncaster net, but the first-half became a tough struggle defensively against a tricky winger. Not so many issues after the break when he played one superb through ball to Mason-Clark - 6.5 Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back made some key interventions in his own penalty area, but was rescued by his goalkeeper after a late slip and loss of possession. Denied a second-half goal from a corner by a great defensive block - 7. Photo: Joe Dent