The man on the right played for Posh and Wycombe. Do you know who he is?The man on the right played for Posh and Wycombe. Do you know who he is?
The man on the right played for Posh and Wycombe. Do you know who he is?

Some Peterborough United legends also played for Wycombe Wanderers, as did some less successful players and a midfielder nick-named 'Baywatch.'

Some Peterborough United legends and promotion winners also played for Wycombe Wanderers.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 11:08 BST

As did others who you’d probably forgotten had even played for Posh!

Posh tackle Wycombe in the final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final and as part of the PT’s ‘Countdown to Wembley’ series we look at some of the players to have represented both clubs.

Argentinian winger who moved to Posh from Wycombe in 2009 in a joint £150k transfer with right-back Russell Martin. Only started 17 Football League games for Posh in two years.

1. SERGIO TORRES

Argentinian winger who moved to Posh from Wycombe in 2009 in a joint £150k transfer with right-back Russell Martin. Only started 17 Football League games for Posh in two years. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Remarkably, as things panned out, Martin was valued at just £25k in the deal that also delivered Torres to London Road. Top-class and went on to skipper Posh to promotion from League One before playing Premier League football for Norwich City and international football for Scotland.

2. RUSSELL MARTIN

Remarkably, as things panned out, Martin was valued at just £25k in the deal that also delivered Torres to London Road. Top-class and went on to skipper Posh to promotion from League One before playing Premier League football for Norwich City and international football for Scotland. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Posh striker legend who joined Wycombe late in his career. One of the few Posh players to have scored 100 goals for the club.

3. CRAIG MACKAIL-SMITH

Posh striker legend who joined Wycombe late in his career. One of the few Posh players to have scored 100 goals for the club. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Midfielder who scored the goal that won a promotion for Posh in 2008. Left London Road for Wycombe on a free in 2010.

4. DEAN KEATES

Midfielder who scored the goal that won a promotion for Posh in 2008. Left London Road for Wycombe on a free in 2010. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe WanderersWembleyBristol Street Motors Trophy