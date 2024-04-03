As did others who you’d probably forgotten had even played for Posh!
Posh tackle Wycombe in the final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final and as part of the PT’s ‘Countdown to Wembley’ series we look at some of the players to have represented both clubs.
1. SERGIO TORRES
Argentinian winger who moved to Posh from Wycombe in 2009 in a joint £150k transfer with right-back Russell Martin. Only started 17 Football League games for Posh in two years. Photo: PT
2. RUSSELL MARTIN
Remarkably, as things panned out, Martin was valued at just £25k in the deal that also delivered Torres to London Road. Top-class and went on to skipper Posh to promotion from League One before playing Premier League football for Norwich City and international football for Scotland. Photo: PT
3. CRAIG MACKAIL-SMITH
Posh striker legend who joined Wycombe late in his career. One of the few Posh players to have scored 100 goals for the club. Photo: Joe Dent
4. DEAN KEATES
Midfielder who scored the goal that won a promotion for Posh in 2008. Left London Road for Wycombe on a free in 2010. Photo: PT