Joe Ward of Peterborough United skips past Teddy Bishop of Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The standard of the Posh performance in beating Lincoln City 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday sent some supporters giddy with excitement, but many others have seen explosive starts to the season blow up in faces before.

The PT asked whether or not it was ok to get carried away after four wins in five League One games?

Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United battles with Lasse Sorensen of Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

We shouldn’t get carried away yet, but I truly believe we possess the strongest squad in the league. We need to start delivering away from London Road though as our away form so far has been way off. Derby and Portsmouth should tell us more. MoM: Jack Taylor just edges it.

@derren_cooper

Not yet, but that said it is clear we are a class above in the games I've seen so far at home. The difference between League One and Championship is also very clear to see.

@lowestfoftposh

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates his second and his side's fourth goal of the game with Harrison Burrows. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

No-one has ever taken me seriously, but honestly believe 110 points, 100+ goals and that's all before Xmas. No-one is stopping us this season. Fuchs MOM And only a 6/10 for the ref? She was excellent, far better than many of the Championship refs of last season at least an 8 I reckon.

@buckrodgersposh

Posh popped, fizzed and crackled today, great performance. UTP.

@trustchairman

Too early to have statements about getting carried away, so far so good though.

@mark9697

Your paper dropped Fuchs, most won’t see it, but man of the match by a mile! Unreal player!

@craigbucks

Can’t get carried away in August. Marathon not a sprint. Marriott Man of the match. Ward very very close second.

@clarkbatfan

Yes, enjoy the moment while it lasts, the bubble always bursts for a little while so get points on the board. Ward was on fire and easily MoM. Great midfield today and Ben Thompson is on another level, he held it just like McCann used to.

@PUFCChris

Yes. Title is done.

@DayPaul84

Let's see where we are at Christmas. MOM Wardy.

@TOPCAT8787

Next two away games will tell us more. MoM Ward.

@eamonnduff

Home form will get us top 6 minimum. Ward MOM, B Thompson very good once again too.

@Kyle_irving18

Absolutely not. It’s not like other clubs aren’t doing as well as us. It’s gonna be a scrap. And it’s not unusual for us to have a good start. Buttttt it does feel different … less lucky more deserved. Plymouth shows how we can’t get carried away.

@cherrysparkler

No. Too early. Lots of positives. We will know more after the next two league games. 4 points will be a good result. All 6 and it’s time to put Plymouth well and truly behind us. MOM Ward.

@nonecksomesense

Too early to get carried away. MOM Marriott.

@StevenAdams2

My MOM was Jack Marriott, but on any other day those performances from Joe Ward & JCH would’ve bagged MOM. Don’t think a single Posh player had a bad game today.

@TheKitMatt

Home form great, but next two away games will be tests - Derby, Portsmouth. Posh fans never get carried away “this is a library” MOM Jack ‘Artful Dodger’ Marriott.

@TobyWoody

Hard not to after a performance like that as when we turn it on there’s not many teams in this league that will be able to cope with us. Ward MOM for me, but so many good performances today it’s difficult to just pick the one.

@JamesGWesley

Early days and we need to keep Marriott, JCH, Taylor and Ward fit! Jack Taylor MOM.

@davidwh1971

A super professional display. My MoM Jack Marriott. He is a unique striker who does not let the misses effect him for sure.

@RONHOLLISPOSH

Yes we should, we're going up. Ward once again was brilliant, but so were most of the team.

@CrispLevi

Don’t need to get carried away but fair to say that the competitive 50 minutes was our best performance in years. MOM - the whole team.

@PoshStats

As fans we can get carried away, but the players need to keep their heads as it’s a long season, but this has been a fantastic start.

@ThePoshCallum

Not yet, but we will take some stopping at this rate. MOM Marriott.