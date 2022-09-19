Some Peterborough United fans are restless after nine League One matches as they want heads to roll already!
Some Peterborough United fans are displaying no patience.
They want heads to roll after four straight League One defeats in a row. Saturday’s 1-0 reverse at Bolton Wanderers left Posh languishing in mid-table.
Manager Grant McCann and chairman Darragh MacAnthony were the men most in the firing line from those on social media with cheap and poor recruitment among the major gripes.
Bring back Darren Ferguson!
@JImmyCross87
30 mins average. 60 minutes crap. Knight MOM@CrispLevi
Average League One side! Nothing more. Goalkeeper our best player.
@Davidwh1971
People complaining about cheap recruitment giving MOM to the cheap GK recruited in the summer.
@romysdad
Let’s get back to Derby form. MOM Edwards.
@andyfairch
Six hours on the bloody coach. MOTM Bergstrom.
@Tomo40Posh
Continual defending usually means DEFEAT. MOM Josh Knight.
@EddieDixon461
Not really a promotion winning team. MOM Bergstrom.
@emmaverde9
Another lack of confidence/belief performance. MOM Bergstrom.
@CHAMM24
When the MOM is the keeper - you know you’re in trouble!
@Jonno1711
Toothless performance bereft of any creativity. MoM: Fuchs.
@derren_cooper
Fact. We are not good enough. MOM Bergstrom.
@eamonnduff
We are going down! MOM Bergstrom.
@TomalinMichael
Relieved I couldn't attend the match. MOM Bergstrom.
@adi_mowles
Played ok for 30 minutes then just drab and weak. Bergstrom and Knight both deserve their 8/10 though. Bergstrom MOM.
@poshforever2
Played well at times. But once again opposition keeper had nothing to do.
@martyntiney
Players good enough, manager is not.
@Jinksy6
Battling but toothless up top. Bergstrom MOM.
@posh_bro1934
We can’t win away from home. MOM Fuchs
@jacobcr27518800
Undone, Naive, Indifferent, Tired, Effortless, Defeated. MOM Bergstrom. Posh four points off relegation zone!
@MichaelRutkows4
Chairman’s cheap recruitment is costing us. MOM Knight.
@Kyle_Irving84
Poor arrogant recruitment produces these results. MoM Bergstrom.
@PUFCChris
Shoot, score. Don’t shoot, don’t score.
@TobyWoody
Once again, nowhere near good enough. MOM Bergstrom.
@_digsie
McCann out, season done for Posh.
@MichaelRealReed
Negative again with no Plan B. MOM Knight.
@paul_gauntlett
Owners. Squad. Management. All must go!
@alyn_line
Greatest show on turf? Mid-table mediocrity and McCann gone by October more likely.
@nails90
This team is going nowhere fast. MOM Bergstrom.
@DavePUFC
Season heading for mid-table. MOM Bergstrom.
@OllyOllyPosh
0 shots on target is pathetic.
@Alexnelson2004.
Recruitment, tactics, performances not good enough
@DazMoody
More shocking recruitment means poor results. Knight MOM.
@clarkbatfan