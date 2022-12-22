Some Peterborough United facts you might have missed during the current season
Peterborough United will be eighth in League One on Christmas Day, their lowest position in the third tier on December 25 since 2014 when they were ninth.
In every League One season between then and now Posh spent Christmas Day in the play-off places.
**When Posh beat Morecambe 3-0 at London Road it was the 700th home win in the club’s Football League history.
**Josh Knight’s goal against Spurs Under 21s in the EFL Trophy was Posh’s 7,000th goal in all competiions.
**Forest Green Rovers are the 106th different team Posh have played in a Football League game.
**Posh have used 23 players in 21 League One games this season.
**Jonson Clarke-Harris remains the top scorer in League One with 12 goals, one more than Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins.
**Joe Ward has the most League One goal assists for Posh this season with five, one more than Kwame Poku and Ben Thompson.
**Posh are averaging 8,300 crowds at London Road in 10 League One matches. That’s the 12th highest average attendance in the division.
**Posh have only lost two League One games by more than one goal this season, 2-0 at Plymouth and 3-1 at Wycombe.
**The biggest Posh win in League One this season is 4-0 at home to Lincoln City.
**Posh have only drawn one of 21 League One games this season, 1-1 at home to Burton Albion.