Josh Knight (left) celebrates his goal for Posh against Spurs Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

In every League One season between then and now Posh spent Christmas Day in the play-off places.

**When Posh beat Morecambe 3-0 at London Road it was the 700th home win in the club’s Football League history.

**Josh Knight’s goal against Spurs Under 21s in the EFL Trophy was Posh’s 7,000th goal in all competiions.

**Forest Green Rovers are the 106th different team Posh have played in a Football League game.

**Posh have used 23 players in 21 League One games this season.

**Jonson Clarke-Harris remains the top scorer in League One with 12 goals, one more than Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins.

**Joe Ward has the most League One goal assists for Posh this season with five, one more than Kwame Poku and Ben Thompson.

**Posh are averaging 8,300 crowds at London Road in 10 League One matches. That’s the 12th highest average attendance in the division.

**Posh have only lost two League One games by more than one goal this season, 2-0 at Plymouth and 3-1 at Wycombe.

**The biggest Posh win in League One this season is 4-0 at home to Lincoln City.

