Darren Ferguson has managed many great players during his four spells in charge of Peterborough United.
Picking a best XI from those players is therefore really tough. What formation do you use for a start? I’ve gone for a 4-3-1-2 formation, but the players are also there for the team’s current 4-2-3-1, or 4-4-2, or 4-3-3 or even a midfield diamond.
And how do you choose between so many outstanding attacking talents?
Anyway here’s my team and feel free to post yours on X...
Fans’ select XIs will be published later this week.
1. GOALKEEPER: PAUL JONES
Not a lot of quality to choose from, but Jones kept clean sheets in two League One play-off matches in 2011 and was rock solid whenever he played. Jones is still playing, for King's Lynn Town in National League North. Multiple promotion winner Joe Lewis was a bit flaky for me. Honourable mentions: Josef Bursik, Mark Tyler. Photo: Alan Storer
2. RIGHT-BACK: RUSSELL MARTIN
A polished all-round performer. Strong defender and a terrific passer of the ball. Now managing Southampton. Honourable mention: Mark Little. Photo: PT
3. LEFT-BACK: TOM WILLIAMS
Not blessed with options here, but Williams was a dasher with a wand of a left-foot. Quality set-pieces also. Current first-choice Harrison Burrows is on the way to overtaking Williams. Honourable mentions: Burrows, Charlie Lee. Photo: PT
4. CENTRE-BACK: RYAN BENNETT
I went for a ball-playing quality defender rather than a powerful physical type like his regular partner Gaby Zakuani. Honourable mention: Zakuani. Photo: Georgi Mabee