Some great Peterborough United players are remembered by fans in another 'dream team' special report

Dave Robinson was a powerful Posh centre-half.

Peterborough United fans have been picking their ‘dream teams’ in response to a PT offering on Saturday.

Our chief Posh reporter’s team, including a manager here was based on over 50 years of watching the club and it provoked some debate and some alternative teams from readers….

From Peter Lloyd by email

Hard to argue with that fabulous Posh team or the logic. What a joy to have watched those great players as much you have. I might have had Ryan Bennett over Ian Ross but I didn’t see Ross enough to make that alteration. Lee Tomlin possibly the best of all at his best. Jarrod Bowen reminds me of him.

Simon Davies was a high-class Posh midfielder.

My only change would be Chris Turner as manager because of his ferocious winning mentality and he had far less help from his chairman than Darren Ferguson has had from Darragh MacAnthony. He had the players going to the end of the earth for him and for the team.

From Nigel Fotheringham by email

I've been supporting since 1989. Started just in time for what I still feel were our best years in the early 90s. From what I've read and heard, nothing much happened in the 80s, but if I had started supporting at the beginning of this period, I guess Mick Gooding might be in my squad.

Goalkeeper: Like you, Ian Bennett. Played at the highest level with Posh and was of a much higher standard than those immediately before him.

Ivan Toney was one of the great Posh strikers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Right Back: Heart says Noel Luke as like you say, he was a dashing full back who linked up well with Worrell Sterling on the wing. He was also very versatile. Mark Little for me though as he had that extra bit of quality. Honourable mention to Russell Martin.

Left Back: Adam Drury. Top quality, pace and athleticism. Harrison Burrows not far behind though. I think these two were way above anything else we have offered in this position.

Centre Back: Dave Robinson. Players today are highlighted more through easily accessible media, but back in the early 90s you had to attend the game or read the good old ET to see how good he was. Earned a move to Notts County, who were flying at the time, before an injury scuppered his career. Was cool, strong and dominant. In some ways, Sam Hughes reminds me of him. Gaby Zakuani and Andy Edwards are honourable mentions here.

Centre Back: Out of the more cultured, athletic types, it's between Ronnie Edwards and Ryan Bennett. I'll go for the latter.

Right Wing: For the fact he scored a fair few goals, some decent, important ones too, it's Dave Farrell for me. Worrell Sterling a close second. Diminutive, great crosser of the ball.

Left Wing: Can't see how anyone even touches George Boyd. Just a genius on the ball and for me was different to anything I'd ever seen at Posh. Might be controversial, but I'd give Marcus Maddison as an honourable mention for his very direct, exciting wing skills. Tore Villa to shreds in the FA Cup match a few seasons ago.

Centre Midfield: Mick Halsall. Posh's very own Stevie G! You knew the 11 on the pitch were going to give nothing less than 100% with Mick on the field. Epitomised everything Chris Turner wanted of his team back then and a major reason for the success we had. Contributed plenty of goals too. An honourable mention to Steve Castle who I thought was a decent player and captain in a mediocre era for Posh.

Centre Midfield: Possibly a forgotten man due to his short stint at Posh - Martin O'Connor. A Rolls Royce of a player. Oozed class. The double signing of Martin O'Connor and Scott Houghton was a pleasant surprise (although not as pleasing as when we signed Tony Adcock and Bobby Barnes from our neighbours!).

Centre Forward: Ivan Toney. Ok, not the most lethal poacher we've ever had, but he was clearly getting better by the match and on his way up. It's worth remembering he kept a very good Matty Godden out of the starting 11 too. Honourable mention to Ken Charlery who was another forward who could force things to happen with his power and strength.

Centre Forward: Tony Adcock. Just as Lineker always said he enjoyed playing with Peter Beardsley up front for England, I'm sure any striker at Posh would have relished having Tony Adcock beside him. Intelligent player, scored goals, created goals and classy.

Substitutes: Let's make it 90s style so I don't have to overthink! Goalkeeper Joe Lewis, Harrison Burrows and Ken Charlery.

From @mikeegee70 on X

42 years watching for me this year: Bennett; Paris, Burrows, Halsall, Robinson, Zakuani, Farrell, McCann, Charlery, Toney, Boyd.

From romysdad on X

47 years for me, so didn't see Turner or Freddie Hill play. My team:

Bennett

Paris, Zakuani, Edwards, Burrows.

Sterling, Halsall, McCann, Boyd

Adcock, Toney.

From @ThanstonCrabb on X

Toney and McKenzie up top, Tomlin in behind. Loved watching Paul Taylor play, but hard to justify. Dean Hooper, Sean St Ledger and Jimmy Bullard would be in there for me.

From @CliftonWilliam on X

How no-one ever picks Jimmy Bullard is bonkers for me… one of the best and played at the top level of the pyramid only just behind Boyd on Premier League appearances. Boyd, Toney, Seaman & Bullard are in the top 4 for me.

From @stivesposh on X

38 years for me. Here goes!

I. Bennett,

Martin, Edwards, Zakuani, Burrows

Sterling, McCann, Halsall, Boyd

Tomlin, Toney

Subs: Tyler, R. Bennett, Gooding, Mason-Clark, CMS.

Manager: Fergie.

From @EDPchrislakey on X

That is some bench in the PT team! Halsall, Bob Doyle and Chris Turner all magnificent - great selection.

From @cbjjez on X

Excellent read and choices. No recency bias here! Really pleased to see Bob Doyle included, but no Dominic Iorfa!?

From @Mau71Mau on X

Toney is by far the best striker I’ve seen in my 43 years. I would have liked David Farrell on the bench and while not here long Simon Davies oozed quality even as a teenager.

From @Edgaralanpoe48 on X

David Seaman, Alan Paris, Adam Drury, Ryan Bennett, Ronnie Edwards, Micky Gynn, Simon Davies, Jimmy Bullard, Ivan Toney, Dwight Gayle, George Boyd. Subs: Ian Bennett. Harrison Burrows. Chris Turner. Lee Tomlin. Sammie Szmodics. Matthew Etherington. Britt Assombalonga.

And Chris Turner has to be the GOAT Posh gaffer. He got the very best out of the players at his disposal (& as you cite, Micky Halsall had his purple patch under CT). Imagine how far 'Son of God' could have taken us with Darragh MacAnthony as his chairman.

My all-time No.1 Posh coach is Wayne Turner.

From PaulHolliday9 on X

Steve Collins deserves a shout and for those who didn't get to see him play think of Stuart Pearce and times it by 2. Also Bryn Gunn was a class player. Goalkeeper for me has to be Eric Steele. Robbie Cooke also was a class finisher. Bobby Doyle my favourite ever Posh player and he was the one I looked up to and wanted to be like.

From @davidwh1971on X

Mick Gooding and Tony Adcock were very special footballers!

From @TobyWoody on X

An excellent team, one to definitely win promotion to the Championship… however the omission of Craig Goldsmith (who when I taught him wrote his name as Criag Glodsmith), Wakeley Gage and Joel Cantona is unforgivable.

From @scarboroughsss on X

It was the 80s when I started watching Posh so although know who the players are, I didn’t watch them play. Good dream team! Ivan Toney is worth a mention though. I loved watching Tony Adcock and Tony Philliskirk and I will never forget Paul Culpin scoring when Cardiff City fans were invading the pitch! Probably not ‘Dream Team’ candidates though