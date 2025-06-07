Did Craig Mackail-Smith (centre) and George Boyd (right) make my Posh 'dream team?' Photo Dean Mouhtaropoulos Getty Images.Did Craig Mackail-Smith (centre) and George Boyd (right) make my Posh 'dream team?' Photo Dean Mouhtaropoulos Getty Images.
A Peterborough United 'dream team' based on 50 years of following the Posh

By Alan Swann
Published 7th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 09:13 BST
I’ve been lucky to see many great Peterborough United players in my 50 years supporting, following and reporting on the club.

And picking a Posh ‘dream team’ from that time certainly wasn’t easy, but i’ve had a go.

Let me know your all-star squad of Posh players you have seen in action.

I’ve picked a mine in a 4-4-1-1 formation with five substitutes. I’ve also nominated a manager.

David Seaman obviously went on to become the best goalkeeper to have played for Posh, but in terms of performance while at the club no-one came close to Ian Bennett. He was Chris Turner's first signing on a free from Newcastle United in March, 1991 and went on to star in the 1992-93 team that claimed a club record Football League finish of 10th in the second tier.

1. IAN BENNETT

My right-back is Noel Luke, a dashing, exciting talent who was transformed by the arrival of Chris Turner as manager. Luke was a key player in the back-to-back promotions of 1990-91 and 1991-92. An honourable mention to Mark Little.

2. NOEL LUKE

I didn't think anyone would better Adam Drury as a Posh left-back, but then Harrison Burrows came along. Drury was a better defender, but going forward Burrows revolutionised the full-back role at Posh.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Before he became a Posh managerial legend this fearsome central defender was a top, top player. He was a brute in both penalty areas and a dominant figure in the 1973-74 Fourth Division title-winning side. Only Gaby Zakuani has come close to matching Turner's physicality and consistency.

4. CHRIS TURNER

