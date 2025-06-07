A Peterborough United 'dream team' based on 50 years of following the Posh

And picking a Posh ‘dream team’ from that time certainly wasn’t easy, but i’ve had a go.
Let me know your all-star squad of Posh players you have seen in action.
I’ve picked a mine in a 4-4-1-1 formation with five substitutes. I’ve also nominated a manager.
1. IAN BENNETT
David Seaman obviously went on to become the best goalkeeper to have played for Posh, but in terms of performance while at the club no-one came close to Ian Bennett. He was Chris Turner's first signing on a free from Newcastle United in March, 1991 and went on to star in the 1992-93 team that claimed a club record Football League finish of 10th in the second tier. Photo: David Lowndes
2. NOEL LUKE
My right-back is Noel Luke, a dashing, exciting talent who was transformed by the arrival of Chris Turner as manager. Luke was a key player in the back-to-back promotions of 1990-91 and 1991-92. An honourable mention to Mark Little. Photo: David Lowndes
3. HARRISON BURROWS
I didn't think anyone would better Adam Drury as a Posh left-back, but then Harrison Burrows came along. Drury was a better defender, but going forward Burrows revolutionised the full-back role at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent
4. CHRIS TURNER
Before he became a Posh managerial legend this fearsome central defender was a top, top player. He was a brute in both penalty areas and a dominant figure in the 1973-74 Fourth Division title-winning side. Only Gaby Zakuani has come close to matching Turner's physicality and consistency. Photo: David Lowndes
