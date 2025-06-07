A Peterborough United 'dream team' based on 50 years of following the Posh

1 . IAN BENNETT

David Seaman obviously went on to become the best goalkeeper to have played for Posh, but in terms of performance while at the club no-one came close to Ian Bennett. He was Chris Turner's first signing on a free from Newcastle United in March, 1991 and went on to star in the 1992-93 team that claimed a club record Football League finish of 10th in the second tier. Photo: David Lowndes