It was mission accomplished for Peterborough United after another stylish display at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Three points, four goals and a clean sheet were the bare facts from a dominant display against an understrength Burton Albion.

But there was an added bonus in defeats for top two Portsmouth and Oxford United. As a result Posh remain fifth, but are now within two points of the automatic promotion places ahead of a huge game at fellow high fliers Stevenage on Tuesday.

Joel Randall and Ephron Mason-Clark scored at the start and finish of the first-half with an own goal and a close-range finish from Kwame Pokue completing a 4-0 win.

As expected the Posh side that started the 5-0 derby demolition of Cambridge United was restored for a game likely to be played in a much more subdued atmosphere.

Burton had defensive issues with four key defenders missing through injury and key midfielder Joe Powell absent because of suspension.

And it showed in a first-half dominated by Posh who found it easy to find space, particularly out wide. The only surprise was they didn’t add to goals that bookended the half.

It took just six minutes for Randall to fire Posh in front. He delivered a fine first-time finish at the far post after Burton had been opened up by a decent pass from Ronnie Edwards, a lovely turn and pass from Poku and a terrific cross from Peter Kioso.

There then followed a succession of chances as Posh bossed possession and passed through their visitors at will.

Mason-Clark should have converted Poku’s deep cross on 15 minutes. Poku should have scored on 31 minutes after an excellent pass from Hector Kyprianou and a first-time lay-off from Randall, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Max Slocombe.

Poku then took too long to shoot after Kyprianou freed him into the area and his shot was blocked. A minute later and another Kioso cross was cleverly flicked goalwards by Ricky-Jade Jones, but a defender made a goal-saving block.

Ironically Posh needed help to claim their second goal a couple of minutes before the break. A slip from a Burton midfielder was pounced upon by Archie Collins whose timing and precision of his pass were perfect for Mason-Clark to charge through and score with a drilled 12 yard effort.

Burton roused themselves for the three added minutes at the end of the half thanks to some set-piece pressure and some horrible goalkeeping from Nicholas Bilokapic.

The Posh number one fumbled a floaty cross under pressure enabling Cole Stockton to volley goalwards. Thankfully for Bilokapic Josh Knight was on hand to head off the line.

Posh started the second-half in flat fashion, but roused themselves to score twice in four minutes to completely kill off a one-sided contest.

On 61 minutes Poku skipped away down the right again and delivered a low cross that Stockton could only turn into his own net.

And soon afterwards more excellent football saw Randall feed Harrison Burrows whose beautiful cross was converted at the back post by Poku.

Randall almost added a fifth goal within a minute after a fierce low cross from Jones before Posh boss Darren Ferguson took the opportunity to unload his substitutes’ bench.

It didn’t alter the flow of the game with Posh coming close to scoring again after goalkeeper Max Slocombe flapped at a Randall cross. Knight was first to the rebound but headed against the post.

The centre-back deserved a goal. He was soon in the action again in the 90th minute when clearing a Josh Walker shot off the line.

Walker missed another opportunity and fellow substitute Mason Bennett struck the post before the referee called time on another slick Posh performance.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Peter Kioso, Harrison Burrows, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards (sub Jadel Katongo, 70 mins), Hector Kyprianou (sub Ryan De Havilland, 80 mins), Archie Collins, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku (sub Jacob Wakeling, 80 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark (sub David Ajiboye, 70 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Jonson Clarke-Harris 80 mins).

Unused substitutes: Fynn Talley, Zak Sturge.

Burton: Max Crocombe, Steve Seddon, Adedeji Oshilaja, Ryan Sweeney, Rekeem Harper (sub Mason Bennett, 75 mins), Cole Stockton (sub Josh Gordon, 65 mins), Berlyl Lubala (sub Josh Walker, 46 mins), Mark Helm (sub Mustapha Carayol, 84 mins), Jake Caprice, Ciaran Gilligan (sub Kwadwo Baah, 46 mins), Will Tamen.

Unused substitutes: Jamal Blackman, Bobby Kamwa.

Goals: Posh – Randall (6 mins). Mason-Clark (44 mins), Stockton (og, 61 mins). Poku (64 mins).

Burton –Cautions: Posh – Jones (foul).

Burton – Helm (foul), Oshilaja (foul), Stockton (foul).

Referee: Ed Duckworth 7.