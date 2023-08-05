Posh celebrate Ephron Mason-Clark's winning goal at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s a first Posh win at this stadium and one not to be sniffed at despite Reading’s well-publicised and self-inflicted problems.

Ephron Mason-Clark’s far post header four minutes before the break sealed the win. It might well have been a touch fortunate, but, quite frankly, who cares.

Even though a subsequent injury to the captain might end up ruining a splendid day, Posh will celebrate their success after a difficult summer of their own off the field and a risky decision to replace proven promotion winners with young prospects on it.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United heads the winning goal at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Darren Ferguson’s men played some excellent controlled football at times, while also defending resolutely when they needed to. They looked compact and well drilled.

Posh fielded a predictable starting line-up, but there was sign of summer signing Ryan De Havilland in the matchday squad. Transfer listed trio Josh Knight. Joe Tomlinson and Jeando Fuchs were all on the substitutes’ bench.

Not all of Reading’s close season recruits were involved either, but the Royals still had the formidable presence of ex-Premier League man Andy Carroll up front. In fact they had two big names as commentators’ nightmare Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan was also involved.

Luckily the heavy rain abated before kick-off and left behind a slick, immaculate playing surface.

Posh started nervously and contributed to creating home pressure with some slack passing, but once getting through the opening 20 minutes, helped by the lack of a right foot for Carroll when he had a shooting chance and a fine sprawling save from ‘keeper Nicholas Bilokapic to deny Ehibhatiomhan, they more than held their own.

Mason-Clark teed up Randall for half a chance, but he fired over before Harvey Knibbs forced Bilokapic into a tip over the Posh crossbar after Hector Kyprianou had lost possession near his own area.

Mason-Clark thought he had given Posh the lead on 28 minutes after fine work from Archie Collins. His shot appeared destined for the top corner until home ‘keeper Dean Bouzanis thrust out a firm hand to divert the ball goalwards.

But Posh had now settled down and kept possession for lengthy spells before taking the lead three minutes before the break. Kwame Poku’s deep right-wing cross was headed back across goal by Mason-Clark and it drifted into the net off the inside of a post. If the captain meant it, it was some finish.

Poku then tested Bouzanis from distance, but the ‘keeper saved and half-time arrived after a mere four minutes of added time, after 45 minutes which included three yellow cards for dissent for the home camp, including manager Ruben Selles.

Posh were dealt a huge blow at the start of the second-half as Mason-Clark limped off.

Replacement Ricky-Jade Jones started superbly though with some powerful runs. One shot was blocked, one cross didn’t quite reach Jonson Clarke-Harris and another shot, after a thrilling burst into the penalty area, was well saved by Bouzanis.

On the other flank Poku beat his man inside the Reading area, but his cross didn’t find either of two waiting teammates.

That terrific spell forced Reading into a double substitution with Jones’ marker spared further punishment.

They improved, but the next chance again falling to Posh in the 75th minute after some fine build-up play. Randall laid the ball off to Collins who shot over from the edge of the area.

Reading stayed patient and started to boss the ball in the final stages and Posh were grateful to a fine challenge from Romoney Crichlow to stop Carroll volleying home from close range.

Harrison Burrows was next to come to the rescue with a headed block after a strong run from substitute Tivonge Rushesha.

Eight minutes of added time started with a superb run from Amadou Mbengue and a terrific clearance of his cross by Posh substitute David Ajiboye.

Carroll headed over with two minutes to go before Posh cruised home for a deserved win, altough Posh boss Ferguson became the recipient of a 12th yellow card of the game.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Romoney Crichlow, Ronnie Edwards, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 49 mins), Joel Randall (sub David Ajiboye, 85 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Jeando Fuchs 88 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Joe Tomlinson, Kabongo Tshimanga

Reading: Dean Bouzanis, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Andy Yiadom ((sub Amadou Mbengue, 61 mins), Tom McIntyre, Thomas Holmes, Sam Hutchinson (sub Tivonge Rushesha, 72 mins), Charlie Savage, Harvey Knibbs (Caylan Vickers, 79 mins), Femi Azeez (Mamadi Camara, 79 mins), Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (sub Lewis Wing, 61 mins), Andy Carroll

Unused subs: Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Matthew Carson.

Goal: Posh – Mason-Clark (43 mins),

Cautions: Reading – Hutchinson (foul), Selles (manager, dissent), Yiadom (dissent), Azeez (dissent), Savage (foul), Guinness-Walker (foul), Holmes (foul).

Posh – Kioso (foul), Edwards (foul), Kyprianou (delaying the restart), Ferguson (dissent), Jones (simulation)

Referee: Simon Mather 7