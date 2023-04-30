Stevenage manager Steve Evans celebrates. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

Evans celebrated his sixth promotion of an outstanding managerial career following a 2-0 League Two win for his Stevenage side over Grimsby on Saturday.

It completed a remarkable transformation for the club who were battling against relegation from the Football League when Evans took over just 13 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage jumped above Northampton Town into second place after the Cobblers blew their first chance of securing promotion by conceding a last-gasp goal at home to Bradford City yesterday. The Cobblers now need to win at Tranmere on the final day of the League Two season on May 8 to secure promotion.

Elsewhere in League Two on Saturday ex-Posh loanee Omar Bogle scored his sixth goal in seven games to help Newport to a 2-1 win at Gillingham for whom ex-Posh striker Tom NIcholls scored from the penalty spot. Former Posh promotion hero Tommy Rowe scored the only goal of the game for Doncaster against Colchester.

In League One Posh old boy Mo Eisa scored twice to help MK Dons into a 4-1 lead over Barnsley at stadium:mk, but the Tykes hit back to force a 4-4 draw. A win would have eased MK’s relegation fears, but now a win at Burton on the final day of the season next Sunday might not be enough.

Cambridge United will survive if they win at Burton on Wednesday and at home to relegated Forest Green Rovers on Sunday. The Us claimed a vital 2-1 win at Accrington yesterday, a result that effectively condemned the losers to the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who spent time on loan at Posh from Hull in the first-half of the season, finally made his League One debut for Wycombe Wanderers and blundered for the second goal in a 3-0 home defeat to Cheltenham yesterday, but another ex-Posh loanee Kyle Dempsey scored for Bolton Wanderers as they secured a place in the League One play-offs with a 2-0 win over Fleetwood.

At Championship level former Posh striker Matt Godden should compete in the play-offs after helping Coventry City to a 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday. Wigan and Blackpool have now been relegated into League One with Reading set to join them.