Sixth Cyprus cap for Peterborough United midfielder and Posh defenders in action for England on Tuesday
Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou won his sixth international cap for Cyprus on Monday.
The 22 year-old came on as sixth-minute substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Serbia in Larnaca. Kyprianou also played 30 minutes as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Latvia last Thursday, also in Larnaca.
Posh defenders Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo are in the England squad for a European Elite League Under 20 fixture in the Czech Republic on Tuesday (2pm).
England are seeking a third straight win. They won 5-1 in Poland last Friday.