Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Here are six highlights and six low points from a dramatic season...

​HIGH

Posh beat Cambridge United 1-0 at London Road in the first league meeting between the clubs in 21 years.

​LOW

Posh continued their dreadful record at the Abbey Stadiium by delivering a lifeless performance against their local rivals. Cambridge won 2-0 in what was a vital game for both teams.

​HIGH

It’s fair to say the first game of the season was better than the last one as Posh came from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at Cheltenham thanks to effective substitutions from manager Grant McCann

​LOW

The failure of referee Andrew Kitchen to send off Charlon loanee Jez Rak-Sakyi for punching Josh Knight. He did send Josh Knight off though. Kitchen naturally ended up with a play-off game. A close second in a season of dreadful refereeing was Bobby Madden’s entire performance at Derby.

​HIGH

The progress of Ronnie Edwards through the season. He struggled against the physicality of the biggest League One forwards in the early stages, but by the end of it he was outstanding against all-comers. His play-off displays were immense.

​LOW

It’s been quite sad to see the decline in some of the play-off heroes from just two years ago. Dan Butler and Nathan Thompson are far less effective now and Frankie Kent and Joe Ward are far less consistent. Seeing a former club superstar Jack Marriott frozen out and then leave was also disappointing, but he was another one who failed to live up to past deeds.

​HIGH

Darren Ferguson’s return as manager was mocked locally and nationally, but he improved individuals, the team’s style of play and, most importantly, the results.

​LOW

Off-field shenanigans became an unecessary distraction. The ownership fall-out remains a concern and the drama around CEO David Paton was an embarrassment.

​HIGH

The celebrations of players, staff and fans after the win at Barnsley on the final day of the regular season booked a spot in the play-offs were brilliant to behold.

​LOW

McCann signed a couple of gems in Hector Kyprianou and Ephron Mason-Clark, but gambling on two on-loan rookie goalkeepers for the first half of the season turned out to be a major error.

​HIGH

Never mind the eventual outcome, cherish the first-leg of the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday. The result, the quality and the atmosphere.

​LOW