Jess Driscoll (left)

Driscoll scorched past three Lincoln City defenders, went round the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net to deliver a 2-1 win for Posh in their National Midlands Division One fixture.

Lincoln came closest to scoring in a goalless first-half when a free kick struck the crossbar as Posh struggled to get going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Posh did open the scoring seven minutes into the second-half when Megan Lawlor fed Rachel Lawrence who passed for Tara Kirk to score from the edge of the penalty area.

Posh ‘keeper Kira Markwell stayed sharp as the hosts pressed for an equaliser, but five minutes from time Lincoln did level despite the best efforts of defender Evie Driscoll-King.

Posh were spurred back into action and Driscoll struck with a goal worthy of winning any game.

Posh are seventh in a 12-team division, but with games in hand on every other team in the league. They host Leek Town at Bourne Town FC on Sunday (2pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh XI: Markwell, Aylmer, Connor, Evans (McConville, 46mins), Mugridge, Perkins, Steward, Lawrence, Driscoll, Driscoll-King, Kirk.