Peterborough United need to make wholesale changes to the starting line-up for the home League One match against in-form Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, according to the PT
Posh played okay in defeat at leaders Ipswich Town last weekend, but there is still reason to make six changes (in our opinion) in an attempt to end a poor run of form and thus secure a play-off place for another week at least.
The PT is sticking with three centre-backs, but tweaking the set-up further forward so it’s a 3-4-2-1 formation.
1. HARVEY CARTWRIGHT
Change 1: The 20 year-old goalkeeper was due back at Posh yesterday after some extensive rehab at parent club Hull City. If he's fully fit he should play on Saturday as Lucas Bergstrom's confidence looks shot. He would have gifted a goal to the opposition for the third game running last weekend, but for the intervention of an assistant referee.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Change 2. We're not convinced there is a reliable central defensive partnership within the four centre-backs at the club. Shrewsbury are a physical side so we're going with our most powerful defenders for this game. That means Knight on the right hand side of a back three, while hoping he can link up effectively with Joe Ward.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
Change 3. Posh need to speed up their passing from the back and Thompson tends to do everything quicker than gifted youngster Ronnie Edwards. We don't mean hoofing it forward, but controlled passing into Jack Taylor before the opposition can get set defensively. Thompson has struggled at right-back this season, but protection either side of him should enable him to cope better in the middle of a back three.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Only a positional change for this centre-back. We've shifted him to the left of the back three which isn't an optimum personal position, but Kell Watts has done little to suggest he deserves a regular start.
Photo: Joe Dent