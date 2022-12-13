3. NATHAN THOMPSON

Change 3. Posh need to speed up their passing from the back and Thompson tends to do everything quicker than gifted youngster Ronnie Edwards. We don't mean hoofing it forward, but controlled passing into Jack Taylor before the opposition can get set defensively. Thompson has struggled at right-back this season, but protection either side of him should enable him to cope better in the middle of a back three.

Photo: Joe Dent