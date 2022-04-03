Siriki Dembele reminds Peterborough United of the talent they sold in January, Mo leads the MK Dons promotion charge, Posh full-back back in action after injury lay-off, Toney helps Brentford shock Chelsea

Siriki Dembele in action for Bournemouth against Posh earlier this year. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Dembele came on as a second-half substitute against Bristol City at the Vitality Stadium and scored the killer third goal in a 3-2 win for the promotion-chasers. It was a superb goal as well with a well-placed shot following a brilliant dribble.

Posh have collected just six points from 12 Championship matches since Dembele was sold for a reported £1 million fee.

Posh sold Mo Eisa to MK Dons last summer and the striker could be the one playing at Championship levl next season. Eisa scored his 12th goal of the season in a 2-0 win over in-form Shrewsbury at stadium:mk yesterday as the Dons moved to within one point of League One’s top two Rotherham and Wigan.

On-loan Posh full-back Joe Tomlinson returned to action after a five-week injury absence in Swindon’s 0-0 League Two draw at Rochdale.

Ivan Toney was credited with an assist in Brentford’s stunning 4-1 Premiership win at Chelsea.