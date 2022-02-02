Siriki Dembele believes he will be a Premier League player next season now he’s left Peterborough United and he insists the Championship is not as hard as some make out

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh against Bournemouth in March.

Dembele swapped a relegation battle with Posh for a promotion-push with the big-spending Cherries on transfer deadline day. The 25 year-old signed a three-and-a-half year contract at Dean Court after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Posh cashed in on Dembele after realising he was not committed to helping a club who had rescued him from Grimsby Town in June, 2018 in their fight against the drop. Dembele missed the last two Posh games with a ‘sore foot’, although scans organised by the club failed to detect a problem.

Posh insist Bournemouth agreed to a package worth more than the £1.5 million quoted elsewhere. The deal includes a bonus should the Cherries win promotion to the Premier League, but it’s understood Grimsby are entitled to a sell-on payment of up to £20% of the profit. Posh are thought to have paid around £200k for Dembele.

Siriki Dembele after signing for Bournemouth. Photo: AFC Bournemouth.

Posh had accepted bigger bids from Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, but Dembele was determined to head to the South coast.

“People say the Championship is a difficult league, but I don’t see it like that,” Dembele told the Bournemouth media team. “Of course it’s harder than League One with better teams who have more money, but it’s not as hard as people make out.

“Fewer chances are created in the Championship, but that depends on the team you are playing for. Some teams create many chances and I have joined a very good team. They play good football and their style suits the way I want to play.

“I chose them because I can see them winning promotion to the Premier League when I expect things would get much harder. It’s good to go where you are wanted.

“I’m excited about playing for them. I want to entertain, score goals and get assists. I am a left winger who can play as a 10 or off a striker. I like to try new things and I just enjoy playing football really.”

Dembele was invited to discuss his time at Posh and the managers he worked with at London Road. He said; Steve Evans is a top guy on a human level. He’s a bit crazy, but he gave me the chance at Peterborough. Darren Ferguson is a nice guy also.”