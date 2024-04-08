Sir Alex Ferguson is so proud of his son after Darren Ferguson leads Posh to glory at Wembley
Darren Ferguson led Posh to a second EFL Trophy Final win at Wembley on Sunday. He’s also won four promotions in his four spells with the club and there’s a real possibility he could celebrate a fifth this season.
Sir Alex was at Wembley and after the 2-1 win over Wycombe he told Sky Sports: “It's the second time Darren has won here. He’s getting used to and he’s going to want to come back.
"It wasn’t a great game, but it always had you on the edge of your seat. Peterborough kept promising to win, but they had to wait until the very end to do it. It was really dramatic.
"Darren took advice from me early in his career, but he’s been a manager a long time now and won lots of promotion. It’s fantastic. He’s gathered a lot of experience over the years which helps. There have been turbulent times and good times and I’m very proud of him. We chat a lot about football in general terms. But we talk rather than me give him advice.”
Posh are handily placed in fourth place in League One and return to action at home to lowly Port Vale on Wednesday (7.45pm).