Posh boss Darren Ferguson is congratulated by his father Sir Alex Ferguson after the Wembley win over Wycombe. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Darren Ferguson led Posh to a second EFL Trophy Final win at Wembley on Sunday. He’s also won four promotions in his four spells with the club and there’s a real possibility he could celebrate a fifth this season.

Sir Alex was at Wembley and after the 2-1 win over Wycombe he told Sky Sports: “It's the second time Darren has won here. He’s getting used to and he’s going to want to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It wasn’t a great game, but it always had you on the edge of your seat. Peterborough kept promising to win, but they had to wait until the very end to do it. It was really dramatic.

Sir Alex Ferguson talking to Sky Sports at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Darren took advice from me early in his career, but he’s been a manager a long time now and won lots of promotion. It’s fantastic. He’s gathered a lot of experience over the years which helps. There have been turbulent times and good times and I’m very proud of him. We chat a lot about football in general terms. But we talk rather than me give him advice.”