Posh disappointment after conceding a goal at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh followed a departure from the EFL Trophy against Chelsea Under 21s with an FA Cup defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

The latter loss was a blow insomuch as the chance of a big payday from a big Fa Cup draw was taken away.

But Posh now have their sights set firmly on one target – promotion from League One.

Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And manager Grant McCann the club’s lack of recent form has been amplified by a sucession of away games. Posh didn’t play a single League One game at London Road in November.

They’re back at home on Friday though and it’s a big one with promotion rivals Barnsley in town (7.45pm kick off). Posh are currently fourth in League One, two places and one point ahead of the Tykes who have a game in hand.

"Of course we wanted an FA Cup run,” McCann said. “But we will now get much more time to train the players and to work on aspects of our play, not just what we can improve on, but what we are already good at.

"The Burton game will probably be a Tuesday night in January, but apart from that and the Christmas period we will be going from Saturday to Saturday for a while and we have to make that work to our advantage. We will work hard and hopefully reap the rewards for that with some good perfomances and results.

"We have had some poor results lately, but our league form over the last 10 games has been okay. We’ve picked up 19 points and scored 20 goals even though we haven’t played at home in the league since the Cambridge game at the end of October.

"There’s a lot of noise from outside, as everyone has an opinion, and it must like the end of the world, but inside the camp it’s very calm. We are aware of the expectations at this club, but we are concentrating purely on what we can control.

"I’ve been here before. At Hull there was concern when we went three or four games without a win, but it happens to every team. All leagues are a long old slog and nothing is ever decided after 19 matches. I have so much belief in my players and in my management team and I am confident we will turn the results around again.

"It’s a tough game on Friday. It’s a game between two clubs who came down last season and have smilar aims this season. We’re just glad we are back at home and under the London Road lights as we know we will get great backing from our fans.”

Key wide player Joe Ward is still on course to return to the Posh matchday squad after an eight-game absence.