Significant injury for Peterborough United defender

Joe Tomlinson in action for Posh earlier this season.

The 21 year-old summer signing from Eastleigh has been on loan at League Two promotion chasers Swindon Town since transfer deadline day (January 31).

Tomlinson has been ine strong form, but injured his groin in the warm-up to Saturday’s 2-1 win at Bradford City.

Swindon manager Ben Garner told the Swindon Advertiser: “It’s not good news on Joe. It’s a fairly significant injury, and unfortunately it will be a period of weeks out for him. He’s been fantastic since he walked in through the door. He’s a great character who really contributed to the team.”

Tomlinson, who scored one goal in six appearances for Swindon, added: “Gutted is an understatement. I will be back and I will be back better than before. Already counting down the days till I’m back wearing the shirt. Until then I’ll be a Town fan again and will be supporting the boys every way I can.”