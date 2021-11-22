Significant injury blow for Blackburn Rovers ahead of Championship clash with Peterborough United, Dwight Gayle’s perfect hat-trick at Ewood Park

Dwight Gayle completes his hat-trick for Posh at Blackburn in 2013.

On-loan Leeds United midfielder Ian Poveda is believed to have damaged ankle ligaments during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City so faces a lenghty spell on the sidelines.

Another injury concern for Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is five-goal forward Sam Gallagher. He has yet to make an appearance this month.

Mind you Posh lost to a Stoke City side missing a handful of first choice players on Saturday and have also lost at injury-ravaged Middlesbrough and Reading so the chances of improving on a record of three points in nine away games must be slim.

Posh have failed to score in six of nine Championship away games this season.

PAST POSH AT BLACKBURN

Posh have won two of their three Football League games at Ewood Park, most famously in March, 2013 when Dwight Gayle’s perfect hat-trick secured a 3-2 Championship success.

Posh also won a Division Three game 1-0 at Blackburn in 1975. A Jeff Lee penalty sealed the points against a Rovers side who won the title that season.