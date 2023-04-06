News you can trust since 1948
Shrewsbury's 6-0 capitulation won't do Peterborough United any favours on Good Friday plus the key Easter matches

​Darren Ferguson insists Shrewsbury Town's 6-0 capitulation at Charlton Athletic last week has done Posh no favours.

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 08:03 BST
Frankie Kent of Peterborough United heads in the winning goal against Shrewsbury Town in February. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Frankie Kent of Peterborough United heads in the winning goal against Shrewsbury Town in February. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
​The Shrews have slipped off the pace in the race for the play-offs since losing 2-1 at The Weston Homes Stadium at the end of February and they face a tough run-in which makes it most unlikely they will bridge a nine-point gap to the top six.

But Posh boss Ferguson has a lot of respect for seasoned Shrews boss Steve Cotterill which is why he is wary of a backlash on Good Friday.

"Knowing Steve as I do, I know he will get a reaction from his players after the Charlton result,” Ferguson said.

"It was a surprise because Shrewsbury have enjoyed an excellent season and they’ve been very hard to beat as we know from our recent game against them.

Most Popular

“But that Charlton result has done us no favours at all. I know it would have hurt Steve and I assume it would have hurt his players.

"It’s up to us to stand up to their strengths, while trying to get control of the game so we can cause them problems.

"It will be tough though. It always is at Shrewsbury."

Posh lost 3-1 at the Montgomery Waters Meadow in a second round FA Cup tie in December before Ferguson returned to the club.

Since winning 4-3 at Shrewsbury in April, 2016, Posh have failed to win on their last six trips to Shropshire, losing four of them.

The Shrews have issues ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Star midfielder Tom Bayliss is out for the season because of injury and regular centre-back Tom Flanagan is suspended after collecting a red card at Charlton.

Striker Christian Saydee is the Shrews top scorer in League One this season with seven goals.

Easter fixtures to keep an eye on...

Good Friday

Burton v Barnsley

Exeter v Bolton

Forest Green v Derby

Ipswich v Wycombe

MK Dons v Portsmouth

Easter Monday

Barnsley v Shrewsbury

Bolton v Cambridge

Derby v MK Dons

Portsmouth v Morecambe

Wycombe v Forest Green

