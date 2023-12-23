Live
Shrewsbury Town vs Peterborough United: Posh looking to stay second at Christmas
Peterborough United head to Croud Meadow to face Shrewsbury in their final match before Christmas (December 23, 3pm).
Shrewsbury have a remarkable record of sitting comfortably in mid table (14th) but they have only scored 13 goals in 22 league matches.
Posh are unbeaten in their last five league matches and looking for a win that will keep them in the automatic promotion places for Christmas ahead of tricky festive fixtures against Barnsley and Derby.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Shrewsbury vs Posh
Welcome!
Another long Saturday trip ahead but you can follow all of the action right here.