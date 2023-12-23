News you can trust since 1948
Shrewsbury Town vs Peterborough United: Posh looking to stay second at Christmas

Peterborough United head to Croud Meadow to face Shrewsbury in their final match before Christmas (December 23, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT
Ricky-Jade Jones will be looking to add to his Peterborough United tally. Photo: Joe Dent.Ricky-Jade Jones will be looking to add to his Peterborough United tally. Photo: Joe Dent.
Shrewsbury have a remarkable record of sitting comfortably in mid table (14th) but they have only scored 13 goals in 22 league matches.

Posh are unbeaten in their last five league matches and looking for a win that will keep them in the automatic promotion places for Christmas ahead of tricky festive fixtures against Barnsley and Derby.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Shrewsbury vs Posh

22:50 GMT

Welcome!

Another long Saturday trip ahead but you can follow all of the action right here.

