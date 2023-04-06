News you can trust since 1948
Shrewsbury Town vs Peterborough United: Posh look to cement League One play-off place

Posh travel of face Shrewsbury Town on Good Friday (April 7, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Oliver Norburn will be hoping to impress against his former side. Photo: Joe Dent.Oliver Norburn will be hoping to impress against his former side. Photo: Joe Dent.
Oliver Norburn will be hoping to impress against his former side. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh head back to the Montgomery Waters Meadow, the scene of their FA Cup Second Round exit hoping for better.

Now Posh are into the play-offs places, it a case of staying there and they will fancy their chances against a side that were beaten 6-0 by Charlton last time out.

Find out in the can get the job done on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Shrewsbury vs Posh

Show new updates

Other fixtures

Accrington vs Port Vale

Bristol Rovers vs Charlton

Burton vs Barnsley

Cambridge vs Fleetwood

Exeter vs Bolton

Forest Green vs Derby

Ipswich vs Wycombe

Lincoln vs Cheltenham

Mk vs Portsmouth

Morecambe vs Plymouth

Oxford vs Sheff Wed

Team news

Kell Watts could well make his return for Posh. He played 60 minutes for the U21s. Otherwise there are no new injury or fitness updates.

Shrewsbury are without defender Tom Flanagan through suspension.

Star striker Tom Bayliss is also ruled out with a serious ankle injury.

Fergie doesn’t think 6-0 helps Posh

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/shrewsburys-6-0-capitulation-wont-do-peterborough-united-any-favours-on-good-friday-plus-the-key-easter-matches-4094353

Just 2 wins in 8 for the Shrews as their fixture list starts to get tougher.

That includes getting stuffed 6-0 by Charlton on Saturday. They also had Tom Flanagan sent off.

Last 5

Charlton 6-0 Shrewsbury

Ipswich 2-0 Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury 3-1 Morecambe

Posh 2-1 Shrewsbury

Derby 2-2 Shrewsbury

Ogbeta has plenty of good memories at Shrewsbury

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/popular-peterborough-united-star-pays-tribute-to-shrewsbury-town-and-their-manager-ahead-of-good-friday-clash-4092527

Ref

Deep breath, it’s Darren Drysdale with the whistle today. He did the away match at Charlton with few errors though, certainly the less controversial of those two matches!

Welcome!

We’re back at Shrewsbury, different competition, different manager and hopefully different result.

Follow all of the action here.

