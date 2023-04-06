Oliver Norburn will be hoping to impress against his former side. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh head back to the Montgomery Waters Meadow, the scene of their FA Cup Second Round exit hoping for better.

Now Posh are into the play-offs places, it a case of staying there and they will fancy their chances against a side that were beaten 6-0 by Charlton last time out.

