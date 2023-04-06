Shrewsbury Town vs Peterborough United: Posh look to cement League One play-off place
Posh travel of face Shrewsbury Town on Good Friday (April 7, 3pm).
Posh head back to the Montgomery Waters Meadow, the scene of their FA Cup Second Round exit hoping for better.
Now Posh are into the play-offs places, it a case of staying there and they will fancy their chances against a side that were beaten 6-0 by Charlton last time out.
Find out in the can get the job done on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Shrewsbury vs Posh
Kell Watts could well make his return for Posh. He played 60 minutes for the U21s. Otherwise there are no new injury or fitness updates.
Shrewsbury are without defender Tom Flanagan through suspension.
Star striker Tom Bayliss is also ruled out with a serious ankle injury.
Just 2 wins in 8 for the Shrews as their fixture list starts to get tougher.
That includes getting stuffed 6-0 by Charlton on Saturday. They also had Tom Flanagan sent off.
Last 5
Charlton 6-0 Shrewsbury
Ipswich 2-0 Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury 3-1 Morecambe
Posh 2-1 Shrewsbury
Derby 2-2 Shrewsbury
Deep breath, it’s Darren Drysdale with the whistle today. He did the away match at Charlton with few errors though, certainly the less controversial of those two matches!