Shrewsbury Town manager Matt Taylor was sacked on Sunday, just 24 hours after a 2-1 League One defeat at Peterborough United.

Josh Knight scores for Posh v Shrewsbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

A Shrewsbury club statement read: ‘t is with regret that Shrewsbury Town have decided to part company with head coach Matt Taylor.

‘Matt arrived at the Croud Meadow in June and has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity.

‘But following a run that has seen us lose seven of our last eight games, the club feels a change is needed to improve results and performances on the pitch.

‘Alongside Matt, assistant head coach Marcus Bignot has also left the club.

‘Town would like to wish both Matt and Marcus the best of luck for the future.’

Posh won 2-1 with goals from Joel Randall and Josh Knight after falling behind to an excellent Jordan Shipley strike.

That was just a fourth away goal of the season for the Shrews who have now lost six of their last seven League One games to drop to 19th in the table.

"We were excellent in the first-half,” Taylor said. “I felt we edged it in the first-half which is not an easy thing do at Peterborough.

"We scored a very good goal and had other good moments. The performance was good and our shape out of possession was also good. We had long spells when we were on top and we matched them on other occasions.

"They did show the quality they have for their first goal, but to then lose the game to a set-piece was unacceptable.

"The first goal you can stomach because this is a team likely to get promoted who have exceptional attacking players, but the winning goal was very disappointing.

"We spoke at half-time about our performance meaning nothing so far. We had to try and shackle their attacking players, but one moment of quality got them back in the game.

"Seven defeats in sight games and six defeats in seven League One games is disappointing, but the margins are fine as today proved.