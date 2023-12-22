Shrewsbury Town manager Matt Taylor has urged his team to relish the opportunity of playing against some of the best players in League One.

Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones will be a threat to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The Shrews host second-placed Peterborough United a week after losing 3-0 at home to leaders Portsmouth.

Taylor is expecting another difficult game against high quality free-scoring opponents, but he will approach the contest at the Croud Meadow in a positive frame of mind, even though he has 10 senior players absent because of injury.

"We know it's going to be a really difficult game,” Taylor told the Shrewsbury media team. “They're a team that has real attacking intent and a real attacking threat. They can score goals from all over the front of their pitch.

"They've got a really experienced manager who has a real affinity with that football club. He knows it inside out.

"They're a really good team at this level, but are there areas in which we feel we can cause them issues? Yes, there are. We know we will get opportunities in the game.

“But we also have to be really respectful of the opposition coming here and the strengths they possess, but the one thing we have to do better than we did last Saturdat is take those moments when they come. We got those moments against Portsmouth, it was just that we didn't take them.

"The timing of that goal hurt us being so close to half-time, but I've said it before and I'll say it again, these types of games against the teams at the top of the league are a wonderful opportunity for our players to pit themselves against some of the best players in the league.

"Peterborough are having a really strong part of the season right now, but what we will do is we will be as aggressive as we possibly can, first with our team selection and then secondly when we get on the pitch because our home form, regardless of the result at the weekend, has been excellent.

"Therefore we've just got to challenge the players to go and replicate that."