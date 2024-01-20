Shrewsbury Town manager Matt Taylor felt his side were unlucky to lose their League One match at Peterborough United on Saturday.

Posh won 2-1 with goals from Joel Randall and Josh Knight after falling behind to an excellent Jordan Shipley strike.

That was just a fourth away goal of the season for the Shrews who have now lost six of their last seven League One games to drop to 19th in the table.

"We were excellent in the first-half,” Taylor said. “I felt we edged it in the first-half which is not an easy thing do at Peterborough.

"We scored a very good goal and had other good moments. The performance was good and our shape out of possession was also good. We had long spells when we were on top and we matched them on other occasions.

"They did show the quality they have for their first goal, but to then lose the game to a set-piece was unacceptable.

"The first goal you can stomach because this is a team likely to get promoted who have exceptional attacking players, but the winning goal was very disappointing.

"We spoke at half-time about our performance meaning nothing so far. We had to try and shackle their attacking players, but one moment of quality got them back in the game.

"Seven defeats in sight games and six defeats in seven League One games is disappointing, but the margins are fine as today proved.